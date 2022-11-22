ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android 13 Stable

Nothing on Verizon locked yet. Had it for a while as I participated in the beta program. Unlocked by the way.
Hi, Please Help Me Run a Laptop in my car, with Internet

Hi, I'm a brand-new member, and this is my first post. Thanks in advance for your help. I have a Lenovo Windows 10 Laptop. My wife and I frequently take 500-mile drives (each direction) to take care of her aging parents. I would love to adapt our vehicle so that I could run my laptop in the car during these long drives, to work on my company website and communicate with customers. Many of the business apps I use do not have full functionality via Android.
has anyone successfully used android file transfer with macOS ventura??

I have tried multiple cables, multiple restarts, uninstalling/reinstalling android file transfer, open MTP and nothing works. i always get the same dialogue box stating "could not connect to device, try reconnecting or restarting your device." add'l info: my phone is unlocked when i plug it in. i choose allow when...
"Phone" call on watch - but not on phone?

I was sitting around and my wrist starting buzzing and vibrating a lot. It was an unfamiliar sensation. I looked at it and it was a phone call, I THINK. I did not recognize the number and did not answer it. The issue is that I did not receive any calls on my associated Pixel 6 Pro phone. Since that is the phone/number associated with the watch wouldn't the phone have received the call at the same time? Phone History shows no calls. Am I missing something? Does the watch have its own phone number? Service through Google Fi.
Google Pixel shorted me $320 on my trade in of my 512gb P6P!!!

There was an article about this recently: https://www.droid-life.com/2022/11/1...-take-a-video/. The author had to keep wrangling with Google support to get the full credit. That's probably all you can do. These days, before I trade in a device, I take a photo of the phone with the Welcome screen of the setup...
Samsung Notes backup to PC?

Q1. How to backup Samsung Notes app data to PC? (phone is faulty unstable dying soon, need to backup to PC first then restore backup to new phone) Q2. Does Google account backup Samsung Notes app data to Google account by default?. Q3. How to set Google account to backup...
Any Problems with Unlocked 7 PRO on AT&T

I've been gone from the forums for a while, stopped using anything unlocked after my Oneplus 6, was to much a hassle with bad cell service at home and AT&T not allowing wifi calling on a lot of unlocked phones. Last unlocked phone I had was a Pixel 2 panda.
lack of updates on the new samsung watch pro 5

I agree... hideous! And big deal. That's the feature Samsung needs to announce, smh. I thought that it's only been released in Korea so far... or do those of you who are getting it now live in Korea?. I'm on AT&T, so maybe that's it... AT&T hates FL, lol. I...
How to ensure transfer is smooth?

If you doing smart switch with cable between phones just have known good cable . I wouldn't transfer setting as different android version . Me personally back up note on PC smart switch that way you can restore what you choose any time to new device and still have back up .
Best Fitbit 2022

Want a Fitbit but aren't sure which one is for you? Here's a guide to help make your decision a little easier.

