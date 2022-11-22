I was sitting around and my wrist starting buzzing and vibrating a lot. It was an unfamiliar sensation. I looked at it and it was a phone call, I THINK. I did not recognize the number and did not answer it. The issue is that I did not receive any calls on my associated Pixel 6 Pro phone. Since that is the phone/number associated with the watch wouldn't the phone have received the call at the same time? Phone History shows no calls. Am I missing something? Does the watch have its own phone number? Service through Google Fi.

2 DAYS AGO