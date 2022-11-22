DUNN – Five Bladen County soccer players – 3 from East Bladen and 2 from West Bladen – have been named to the All-Southeastern Conference Boys Soccer team. Senior Malcolm Bolden, who was named SAC-7 Co-Player of the Year, leads the East Bladen contingent. Other Eagles receiving All-SAC-7 honors were senior Omarion Atkinson and junior Lee Barnes. West Bladen’s two All-SAC-7 players are seniors Charlie Cruz-Rodriguez and Gabriel Inestroza-Lara.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO