Hillside Food Outreach in Mount Kisco delivers nutritious food to those in need

A Westchester nonprofit that brings nutritious food to the doors of people in need is in need of your help this holiday season.



Hillside Food Outreach in Mount Kisco was founded in 1997 with the mission of delivering high-quality, nutritious food to people with low-income, are chronically ill or disabled and those who are aren’t able to access traditional food pantries.

CEO and founder Kathleen Purdy says they deliver groceries to nearly 1,800 people in Westchester and Putnam Counties every month and have made over 500,000 deliveries since 2002.

Purdy says that because many of their clients have food related illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, they deliver healthy options - which can often be more expensive.

Typically, they deliver two weeks' worth of groceries to clients once a month.

Volunteers delivered the bulk of their pre-Thanksgiving orders on Saturday, and now the problem is they've been nearly wiped out of their supply.

They're in desperate need of donations so they can build up stock ahead of the holidays in December. "Right now, we're facing the need for more food and more donations so that we can purchase the food from the wholesalers that we buy from. Our average wholesaling bill each month runs between $15,000 and $20,000," says Purdy.

For more information or to donate, click here.








