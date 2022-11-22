ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's Scholz: must be prepared for Ukraine war escalation

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday Germany must be ready for the situation in Ukraine to escalate but that his recent trip to China was worth it alone for spelling out the two countries' joint stance against using nuclear weapons.

"In view of the development of the war and Russia's visible and growing failures, ... we must be ready for an escalation," Scholz said at a conference in Berlin hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

This could include the destruction of infrastructure, he added.

During his visit to China earlier this month, Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine.

Scholz said the 100 billion euro ($102.76 billion) defence fund announced in the wake of Russia's invasion had been the result of a lesson learned to build up the German military's defence stocks.

($1 = 0.9731 euros)

Comments / 15

Daniel Clay
4d ago

really Germany now that there's actually a war in Europe you want to start building up your stocks now never mind when Bush told you to do it or Obama told you to do it or Trump threatened to pull all US soldiers out of Germany if you did not do it but now might be a little too little too late man.

muckraker_bob
4d ago

So in the aftermath of this 10 month long conflict (it’s actually been an issue on again off again for about 1100 years) does anyone remember hearing any of the powers that be advocating for De-escalation and peace talks? Guess if it ends you don’t make money on arm sales or skimming cash.

