UPDATE: AMBER Alert inactivated for missing Sebastian County teen

BARLING, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — UPDATE: Police have inactivated the AMBER Alert for Madison Baker after she was safely recovered.

Baker, 14, was returned to her family Tuesday morning by a neighbor who reportedly found her wandering the area.

After helping the family be reunited, the neighbor voluntarily went in for questioning by police before being released.

Baker was seen embracing her family before walking inside her home with them.

A short time later, the family was seen getting into a police vehicle and driving away.

BARLING, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing out of Barling.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Madison Baker went missing from the 13th Street and D Street area around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Baker is 5 ft. 4 in. and weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes. She could also be wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket.

Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff's Office

If anyone has any information on Baker’s whereabouts, contact the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

