FDA approves most expensive drug ever, a $3.5 million-per-dose gene therapy for hemophilia B
Washington — U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved the first gene therapy for hemophilia, a $3.5 million one-time treatment for the blood-clotting disorder. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Hemgenix, an IV treatment for adults with hemophilia B, the less common form of the genetic disorder which primarily affects men.
FDA Approves Hemgenix, First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults With Hemophilia B
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B (congenital factor 9 deficiency) who currently use factor 9 prophylaxis therapy; have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage; or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. Despite advancements in the treatment...
Type 1 Diabetes: FDA Approves New Drug Teplizumab That Delays Onset
Federal regulators have approved a new drug teplizumab that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes by at least 2 years. The drug, which is sold under the brand name Tzeid, is available for adults and children 8 years and older who currently have stage 2 diabetes. The drug...
Merck (MRK) Keytruda Advanced Gastric Cancer Study Meets Goal
Merck MRK announced positive data from the phase III KEYNOTE-859 study evaluating its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy drug, Keytruda. The drug is targeted toward first-line treatment of HER2-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. The study achieved its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Data from...
bluebird bio (BLUE) Rides High on Its Gene Therapy Approvals
Bluebird bio BLUE is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for severe genetic disorders and cancer. The company has had an eventful year so far, though it is not fully reflected in its price movement. bluebird recently received approvals for two of its gene editing therapies, Zynteglo (beti-cel)...
Moderna, Pfizer Studying Vaccine Myocarditis Risk
Pfizer and Moderna have begun studying the prevalence of myocarditis in young men following COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration issued Moderna a license to manufacture, sell, and distribute its vaccine in early January 2022 with the condition that Moderna study both the long-term and short-term effects of the vaccine.
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Age-related macular degeneration: Cholesterol, diabetes drugs may lower risk
Researchers investigated the effects of multiple medications on the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The findings show that lipid-lowering drugs and anti-diabetic drugs are linked to lower AMD prevalence. The study authors noted that further research is needed to confirm their results and understand the underlying mechanisms. Age-related macular...
Understanding Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
Platinum-based chemotherapy drugs are used to treat many types of cancer, including lung, breast, ovarian, and testicular cancer. Though effective, these drugs can cause many side effects. Chemotherapy is one of the most common cancer treatments. It involves taking medications that are designed to destroy cancer cells. Many different types...
FDA approves first treatment that delays diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the first drug that delays the onset of a stage of Type 1 diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” said John Sharretts, the director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in an announcement.
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
Palisade Bio's (PALI) LB1148 Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation
Shares of Palisade Bio PALI were up 81.08% during market hours after the company announced that its lead asset, LB1148, a protease inhibitor has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for accelerated return of bowel function following gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. However, the stock has plunged 100% in the...
Can Beta-Blockers Help People with COPD?
Beta-blockers are used to treat some heart conditions. Some beta-blockers may not be good for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but new research has found that certain beta-blockers may help people who have both COPD and heart disease. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have other...
FDA to Expedite Review of Novel Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drug
The Food and Drug Administration granted a priority review to epcoritamab for certain patients with large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of blood cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a priority review for epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) for the treatment of patients with previously treated relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma, — an aggressive subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma — according to Genmab, the manufacturer of the bispecific antibody.
PerkinElmer's (PKI) New Viral Vector Assays to Boost Workflows
PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI recently launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAV) Detection Kits to aid researchers working on gene therapies for various serious diseases. The validated and fully-automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA technology. The latest launch will likely expand PerkinElmer's cell and gene therapy portfolio, which includes gene...
Development of Combination Therapies for Biliary Tract Cancers: A Rational Approach
A rare group of gastrointestinal malignancies with a significant morbidity and death rate are biliary tract tumors. Most patients arrive with a locally progressed or metastatic illness that is incurable. It was possible to directly benefit from the pathophysiology of biliary tract cancer, and as a result, chemotherapy, precision medicine, immunotherapy, and combination therapies were used as both standard-of-care and experimental therapies.
