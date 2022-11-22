ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Gilmer Mirror

Gilmer Weather Data for 2022

The Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS) at the Gilmer Municipal Airport has measured 35.72 inches of precipitation so far in 2022. High temperature to date was 106 on July 9 and July 13. Low was 18 on February 5.
Gilmer Mirror

Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

Carthage Bulldogs defeated the Gilmer Buckeyes, 28-7, at Lobo Stadium in Longview Friday night. Carthage will meet Pleasant Grove in the quarterfinals next week. Pleasant Grove defeated Aubrey, 37-14, in Paris Friday afternoon. By Elwyn Henderson. In a game that has been expected and highly anticipated for nine months all...
