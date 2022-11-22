ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ranking how Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia with Nets compares to LeBron James in Cleveland, Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City & more

By Gilbert McGregor
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Raptors are NBA's best team for slowing down Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is off to a scorching start this season. Through 16 games, the Mavericks star is leading the league with 34.0 points while making over half of his shot attempts. He continues to flirt with a triple-double on a nightly basis with averages of 9.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He's even among the league leaders in steals for the first time in his career.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is LeBron James out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star

The Lakers' rough start to the 2022-23 season has been exacerbated by LeBron James' injury woes. After appearing in each of the first nine games of his 20th NBA season, James missed the 10th with left foot soreness. As he returned from a one-game absence, James again went down with a groin injury in the fourth quarter of a game against the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Anthony Davis should remain the Lakers' No. 1 option when LeBron James returns from injury

The Lakers got out to one of the worst starts in the NBA, even owning the league's worst record for a moment after they fell to 2-10. Things went from bad to worse when All-Star forward LeBron James — who was doing everything for his team with averages of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game — suffered an adductor strain that would force him to miss up to two weeks of game action.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy