Ranking how Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia with Nets compares to LeBron James in Cleveland, Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City & more

The Lakers got out to one of the worst starts in the NBA, even owning the league's worst record for a moment after they fell to 2-10. Things went from bad to worse when All-Star forward LeBron James — who was doing everything for his team with averages of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game — suffered an adductor strain that would force him to miss up to two weeks of game action.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO