ajmc.com
Current Research and Logistical Considerations for Gene Therapy in Hemophilia
A recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce health care disparities globally. The treatment paradigm for hemophilia differs between countries due to varied socioeconomic environments, and a recent review poses gene therapy as a novel treatment option with potential to reduce disparities. The...
WTVR-TV
FDA approves $3.5 million gene therapy for hemophilia
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug to treat adults with hemophilia B, a rare blood clotting disorder. Hemgenix is a one-time gene therapy that will reportedly cost $3.5 million. “Gene therapy for hemophilia has been on the horizon for more than two decades," said Dr. Peter Marks,...
aao.org
Gene therapy for retinal dystrophy may increase inflammation in some patients
Review of: Inflammation after voretigene neparvovec administration in patients with RPE65-related retinal dystrophy. Kessel L, Christensen U, Klemp K. Ophthalmology, November 2022. Some patients undergoing voretigene neparvovec treatment for RPE65-related retinal dystrophy may have increased risk of post-treatment inflammation, including those with high BMIs or a family history of inflammatory...
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
streetwisereports.com
FDA Awards Breakthrough Therapy Status for AMD Drug
Biopharmaceutical company Iveric bio, Inc. (ISEE:NASDAQ), which concentrates its efforts on discovering and developing new treatments options for orphan inherited retinal diseases, Thursday announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura®), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)."
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
Medical News Today
Age-related macular degeneration: Cholesterol, diabetes drugs may lower risk
Researchers investigated the effects of multiple medications on the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The findings show that lipid-lowering drugs and anti-diabetic drugs are linked to lower AMD prevalence. The study authors noted that further research is needed to confirm their results and understand the underlying mechanisms. Age-related macular...
MedicalXpress
CAR T cell therapy could reach beyond cancer
Engineered immune cells, known as CAR T cells, have shown the world what personalized immunotherapies can do to fight blood cancers. Now, investigators have reported highly promising early results for CAR T therapy in a small set of patients with the autoimmune disease lupus. Penn Medicine CAR T pioneer Carl June, MD, and Daniel Baker, a doctoral student in Cell and Molecular Biology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, discuss this development in a commentary published today in Cell.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
The causes of many autoimmune conditions are unclear, and having one, such as type 2 diabetes, can mean you are more likely to develop another one. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Using PARP inhibitors to stop ovarian cancer
(WNDU) - Almost 20,000 women developed ovarian cancer this year. 12,000 are expected to die. For years, it’s been known as the silent killer. Symptoms are vague, meaning when it’s caught, it’s usually too late. But now, there’s hope. Scientists are studying targeted therapies that show...
Scientists debate the role of a virus in multiple sclerosis
An 1975 electron microscope image reveals several spherical Epstein-Barr virus particles. Fred Murphy/CDCA recent study offers the strongest evidence yet of the link between Epstein-Barr virus and MS. Not everyone is convinced.
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
cgtlive.com
Final Patient With TD β-thalassemia Dosed in Gene-edited Cell Therapy Trial
The final patient has completed dosing in the multicenter phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04925206) of EdiGene’s ET-01, an investigational autologous CRISPR-Cas9 Modified CD34+ human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell product intended to treat transfusion dependent β-thalassemia (TDT).1. ET-01 features a CRISPR/Cas9-modified erythroid-specific enhancer of the BCL11A gene. The...
MedicalXpress
Immune cells in ALS patients can predict the course of the disease
By measuring immune cells in the cerebrospinal fluid when diagnosing ALS, it is possible to predict how fast the disease may progress according to a study from Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications. ALS is a rare, but fatal disease that affects the nerve cells and leads to paralysis of...
FDA approves $3.5 million treatment for hemophilia, now the most expensive drug in the world
The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Hemgenix, a new drug to treat hemophilia. Manufacturer CSL Behring set the price at $3.5 million per treatment, making it the most expensive drug in the world.
ajmc.com
Long-term Pioglitazone Use May Reduce Risk of Parkinson Disease in Patients With Diabetes
Findings of a meta-analysis show that pioglitazone use with a dose duration greater than 438 days was associated with a significantly reduced risk of Parkinson disease in patients with diabetes. Pioglitazone use among patients with diabetes was associated with a significantly reduced risk of Parkinson disease (PD), according to study...
techaiapp.com
New CRISPR-based tool inserts large DNA sequences at desired sites in cells | MIT News
Building on the CRISPR gene-editing system, MIT researchers have designed a new tool that can snip out faulty genes and replace them with new ones, in a safer and more efficient way. Using this system, the researchers showed that they could deliver genes as long as 36,000 DNA base pairs...
technologynetworks.com
“Drag-and-Drop” Gene Editing Holds Potential for Treating Genetic Diseases
In a promising development for treating genetic disease, scientists have built upon gene editing technology, creating a novel technique called PASTE to edit large genes safely and more effectively. The study is published in Nature Biotechnology. Improving gene editing technology. CRISPR-Cas9 is a gene editing system adapted from the processes...
