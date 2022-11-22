Read full article on original website
Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Review: Plenty of Power, but Is It Too Late?
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro aren’t exactly new — these powerful gaming phones were launched globally in July, and they finally went on sale in India on Friday. Both phones feature top-of-the-line specifications and support a few useful gaming peripherals, which could come in handy for mobile gamers. While the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were touted to be one of the first phones with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, we now have a list of smartphones that will feature the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC by the end of the year, or in January.
Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?
Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it’s about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Review: Obsessed With Gaming
The Asus ROG Phone series has been receiving subtle updates over the years. With gaming brands such as Nubia’s Redmagic and Black Shark leaving the Indian market long ago, Asus’ ROG Phone remains the last phone standing when it comes to high-end, gaming smartphones. This also means that Asus does not really have any direct competition in India and due to that, it can take its time refining its winning formula year on year, without needing to make any drastic changes in order to stay relevant.
Advancements in GaN Solutions for a Better Future
Wide-bandgap, high-performance semiconductor known as gallium nitride (GaN) is thought to be the most promising and cutting-edge power technology. In terms of switching speed, thermal conductivity, and reduced drain to source resistance, GaN-based power devices have surpassed conventional silicon devices (Rds). Increasingly, high-power motor drives, quick charging adapters, telecom, high-performance computer, and space applications are using gallium nitride field effect transistors (GaN FETs) for power control and conversion.
HTC Vive Offering Black Friday Discounts Up To $100
Pick up the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap at its lowest price ever. This year HTC is celebrating the holidays with $100 off on select Vive VR hardware over on the Vive website, along with other HTC Vive distributors such as Amazon, Micro Center, Dell, Lenovo, and Adorama. Looking for...
Black Friday Sale India, Cyber Monday 2022: Best Deals on Electronics, Games, More
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 are just around the corner. These sales usually take place in the US after Thanksgiving and are arguably the biggest annual tech shopping events in the country. Several companies have already started their global promotions, which are also available in other countries. Such deals have begun to catch on in India as well, and companies like Amazon, Croma, Tata Cliq, and Vijay Sales are now offering discounts on a range of products. You can also purchase games at discounted rates. If you missed out on the Diwali offers or are looking for Christmas presents, this might be one of the last major sales in the country before the end of the year.
Windows 11 gaming bug has been cured – but not for everyone
Windows 11’s latest version has suffered at the hands of a bug that messes quite badly with gaming performance for some users, leading to the 22H2 update being blocked on those PCs to prevent the problem manifesting – but the good news is that upgrade block has now been partially lifted.
Black Friday deals for techies, we’ll keep the updates coming
The TechSpot team wishes you and your loved ones a very happy Thanksgiving. And with that comes the kickstart for holiday shopping. There are tons of deals out there, but they are not all great, so we’re doing all that legwork, skipping the fluff, and listing the best deals we can find.
Improving AI training for edge sensor time series
Engineers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have demonstrated a simple computational approach for improving the way artificial intelligence classifiers, such as neural networks, can be trained based on limited amounts of sensor data. The emerging applications of the Internet of Things often require edge devices that can reliably classify behaviors and situations based on time series.
The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
The Callisto Protocol launches next Friday on December 2, and ahead of that, its Steam page has listed PC system requirements for the same. While certainly not as demanding as the recent Gotham Knights, the required specs lean toward a medium-end rig, asking for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, to run the game at its lowest settings. There’s a mild inconsistency with the listing as well, as the requirements seem awfully close in places. Going from minimum to recommended specs only sees a small jump to a same-gen GTX 1070 card, despite demanding an additional 8GBs of RAM for optimal performance. The Callisto Protocol launches across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
New EU legislation allows airlines to provide in-flight 5G connectivity
Something to look forward to: Airline passengers have become accustomed to either completely cutting themselves off from the outside world or paying additional charges for in-flight Wi-Fi access. But thanks to new legislation passed by the European Commission, passengers aboard European Union-based flights may soon be able to use all of their device’s standard mobile features while in flight.
Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
Bitcoin’s price has fared better over the past few days but hasn’t quite managed to break past the psychologically important $17,000 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh) level, even though the wider market appears to have turned a corner after the collapse of FTX. As things stand, Bitcoin is down by close to 1.8 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $16,450 (roughly Rs. 13.35 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $17,798 (roughly Rs. 14.4 lakh), which is 0.13 percent higher than what the crypto asset was valued at on early Thursday.
Vuzix M400C Smart Glasses Become Publicly Available, Consumer Model At CES
At the beginning of this year, Vuzix announced two new smart glasses, the monocular enterprise model M400C, and Shield. After months in manufacturing, the M400C is ready to ship. There are also some new technical details that we have access to – including the all-important price. Vuzix also recently...
