Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 are just around the corner. These sales usually take place in the US after Thanksgiving and are arguably the biggest annual tech shopping events in the country. Several companies have already started their global promotions, which are also available in other countries. Such deals have begun to catch on in India as well, and companies like Amazon, Croma, Tata Cliq, and Vijay Sales are now offering discounts on a range of products. You can also purchase games at discounted rates. If you missed out on the Diwali offers or are looking for Christmas presents, this might be one of the last major sales in the country before the end of the year.

2 DAYS AGO