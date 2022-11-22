Read full article on original website
Related
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
Strict Covid Lockdowns Throw Chinese Cities into Protest, Calling for Removal of Xi
Protesters in several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, took to the streets Saturday night, calling for the removal of President Xi Jinping and challenging another round of the country’s Covid-induced lockdown measures. The crowds, which persisted in the hundreds despite police violence, shocked a nation that has systematically suppressed public dissent for decades. The protests came after an apartment fire killed at least 10 people in China’s northwest Xinjiang region on Friday. Critics claimed that several victims were unable to escape the blaze due to the country’s strict covid measures, which include bolting doors and barricading quarantine rooms, according to Buzzfeed. “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!,” chanted a group of protesters on Sunday, according to a video obtained by the Associated Press. Last month, Jinping was appointed a rare third 5-year term as leader of the world power.Shanghai protest tonight.People are chanting “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “step down Xi”.This is happening in cities across the country.Something big is brewing. pic.twitter.com/tRD2Bbo54Q— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2022 Read it at CBS News
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
'TikTok is digital fentanyl addicting our kids': Rep. Gallagher issues dire warning over security concerns
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., warned TikTok should be 'banned,' comparing the platform to 'digital fentanyl' as experts warn of Chinese privacy concerns
How many migrant workers have died in Qatar? What we know about the human cost of the 2022 World Cup
This year’s tournament has been dominated by off-field matters. We look at the issues around the labor used to build the tournament’s infrastructure
Fauci on Covid lab leak theory: ‘I have a completely open mind’
He also criticized China's Covid-19 response as “shutdowns without a seeming purpose.”
Apple Profits More Than $6 Million An Hour
Profits at tech companies drove their stocks to all-time highs. The market capitalizations of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon rose above $1 trillion. Profit weakness and worry about a slow economy have decreased these profits by as much as half in recent quarters. Valuation has fallen at a similar pace. However, the bottom lines are still […]
Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine
Crews have nearly restored power, water and internet in Kyiv as workers plow streets in Ukraine's capital after a freezing rain and snowstorm that has impacted Russia's war in the country.
newbooksnetwork.com
Governing the EU in an Age of Division
"An important distinction exists between the politics of rules at which the EU is quite adept and the politics driven by events - which requires improvisation, risk-taking and alertness to opportunities". In Governing the EU in an Age of Division (Edward Elgar Publishing, 2022), Dalibor Roháč explains how a union...
newbooksnetwork.com
Jennifer Mittelstadt and Mark R. Wilson
Throughout its history, the U.S. military has worked in close connection to market-based institutions and structures. It has run systems of free and unfree labor, taken over private sector firms, and both spurred and snuffed out economic development. It has created new markets―for consumer products, for sex work, and for new technologies. It has operated as a regulator of industries and firms and an arbitrator of labor practices. And in recent decades it has gone so far as to refashion itself from the inside, so as to become more similar to a for-profit corporation.
Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report
Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...
Comments / 0