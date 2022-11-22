ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Strict Covid Lockdowns Throw Chinese Cities into Protest, Calling for Removal of Xi

Protesters in several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, took to the streets Saturday night, calling for the removal of President Xi Jinping and challenging another round of the country’s Covid-induced lockdown measures. The crowds, which persisted in the hundreds despite police violence, shocked a nation that has systematically suppressed public dissent for decades. The protests came after an apartment fire killed at least 10 people in China’s northwest Xinjiang region on Friday. Critics claimed that several victims were unable to escape the blaze due to the country’s strict covid measures, which include bolting doors and barricading quarantine rooms, according to Buzzfeed. “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!,” chanted a group of protesters on Sunday, according to a video obtained by the Associated Press. Last month, Jinping was appointed a rare third 5-year term as leader of the world power.Shanghai protest tonight.People are chanting “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “step down Xi”.This is happening in cities across the country.Something big is brewing. pic.twitter.com/tRD2Bbo54Q— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2022 Read it at CBS News
Apple Profits More Than $6 Million An Hour

Profits at tech companies drove their stocks to all-time highs. The market capitalizations of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon rose above $1 trillion. Profit weakness and worry about a slow economy have decreased these profits by as much as half in recent quarters. Valuation has fallen at a similar pace. However, the bottom lines are still […]
Governing the EU in an Age of Division

"An important distinction exists between the politics of rules at which the EU is quite adept and the politics driven by events - which requires improvisation, risk-taking and alertness to opportunities". In Governing the EU in an Age of Division (Edward Elgar Publishing, 2022), Dalibor Roháč explains how a union...
Jennifer Mittelstadt and Mark R. Wilson

Throughout its history, the U.S. military has worked in close connection to market-based institutions and structures. It has run systems of free and unfree labor, taken over private sector firms, and both spurred and snuffed out economic development. It has created new markets―for consumer products, for sex work, and for new technologies. It has operated as a regulator of industries and firms and an arbitrator of labor practices. And in recent decades it has gone so far as to refashion itself from the inside, so as to become more similar to a for-profit corporation.
