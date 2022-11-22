ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami New Times

Food and Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Miami 2022

It's Thanksgiving morning and you're ready to put the turkey in the oven when you realize you've forgotten the carrots... or butter... or the whole turkey! Or you realize that you forget to get a bottle of wine to bring to Aunt Mimi. What do you do?. This year, Publix,...
southbeachtopchefs.com

E11EVEN Miami and The Restaurant People bring a New Culinary Experience to Miami with Giselle

The excitement builds as The Restaurant People (TRP) and E11EVEN Miami announce their upcoming project, Giselle. The team behind the famous ultraclub E11EVEN Miami and the premier restaurant management group, The Restaurant People (TRP), are joining forces to bring an exciting new world-class culinary experience to the city of Miami with Giselle. Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, in the heart of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District, Giselle Miami is set to debut in early 2023.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local

Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
Essence

Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week

Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
WSVN-TV

Record Heat Possible this Weekend

It’s been a warm and humid past couple days and the summer-like weather does continue this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered over South Florida. This upper high will allow for temperatures to near to reach record highs today and tomorrow. In Miami, today’s forecast high of 86F would tie the current record of 86F set back in 1979. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will likely remain short of reaching today’s records.
buffalonynews.net

Where Beauty Finds Elegance: Discover Brickellashes, The Most Popular Lash Studio in The Miami Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Eyelash extensions are a true revolution in fashion and beauty culture, saving women effort and time every day to help them feel and look their best. The benefits of lash extensions are far beyond just opening the eyes and eliminating the trouble of applying mascaras; they give immense confidence and actual glamor from within.
nomadlawyer.org

Sunny Isles Beach : Awesome Place To Visit In Florida

Enjoy the Sunshine in the Sunny Isles beach of Florida. Whether you’re looking to relax at the beach or explore a new city, the sunny isles of Florida have something for you. The sunshine can provide you with a range of activities, from boating to fishing, and you’ll find beaches in all shapes and sizes.
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location

Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife

If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89

MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
bitcoinist.com

Join the LBank & Crypto Friends Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov 15, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, is hosting an afterparty alongside Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. This will be LBank’s second event in Miami since earlier this year at Bitcoin Miami 2022. LBank is proud to be in Miami during the largest Web3 conference in the world and believes that at challenging times a conference like this is crucial for the industry.
