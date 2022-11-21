Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally
Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
Australian Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, following the broadly positive cues from European markets overnight, as traders remain optimistic the US Fed will scale down the pace of its interest rate increases. Technology and financial stocks are leading the gains.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/20/2011. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency;...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Amid Shortened Session
(RTTNews) - With trading resuming following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq futures down by 0.1 percent.
NASDAQ
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Since Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the holding company has delivered an astounding average annual return of 20% to shareholders. That rate of increase doubles an investor's money every four years, which is nearly twice as fast as an index fund that tracks the broader market averages. It goes without saying that investors could do a lot worse than using Berkshire's stock holdings as a hunting ground for new ideas.
NASDAQ
GPK vs. ATR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Containers - Paper and Packaging stocks have likely encountered both Graphic Packaging (GPK) and AptarGroup (ATR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Fortinet (FTNT)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 08/13/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on...
NASDAQ
Should iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2009. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $4.64...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)?
The Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to...
NASDAQ
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
NASDAQ
An Environment-Conscious Real Estate ETF Hits Market
The environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) investing trend has remained a hot favorite among investors since the pre-outbreak period. Increasing regulatory requirements are helping the space to gain momentum. In Europe, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) has recently been enacted. Against this backdrop, iShares recently launched a fund...
NASDAQ
Is CBOE (CBOE) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:. Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD: This steel producer and metal recycler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Is W.W. Grainger (GWW) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Comments / 0