Butler County, PA

wisr680.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
Local Organization to Host Workshop

A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
BUTLER, PA
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
Harmony Museum Hosting Trombone Event

Anyone who enjoys history and music is invited to an event this weekend in Harmony. The Harmony Museum is hosting Trombones on Ice, a concert of brass holiday music, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. This performance will take place in the Harmony Museum’s Harmonist Barn. Those planning to attend...
HARMONY, PA
City Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman Twice In One Night

A Butler City man is in prison after he allegedly assaulted a woman multiple time on the same night. City Police say they were called to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Kaufman Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Jamel Barnes was uncooperative and appeared intoxicated.
BUTLER, PA
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
When Pigs Fly Helps Make Thanksgiving Holiday Special For Residents

A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season. David and Lisa Cook, owners of When Pigs Fly BBQ, cooked and served over 240 complete Thanksgiving meals including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, yams, fruit cup and dessert to local Veterans and homeless or needy individuals and families this holiday.
BUTLER, PA

