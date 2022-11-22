Read full article on original website
Related
wisr680.com
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
wisr680.com
Two Motorists Facing Charges Following Traffic Stop in Butler Township
Two Allegheny County residents are facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred late last week in Butler Township. According to State Police, troopers conducted the stop on New Castle Road just before 4pm on Friday. During the stop, police say that they searched the vehicle and found a handgun...
wisr680.com
Local Organization to Host Workshop
A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
wisr680.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
wisr680.com
Harmony Museum Hosting Trombone Event
Anyone who enjoys history and music is invited to an event this weekend in Harmony. The Harmony Museum is hosting Trombones on Ice, a concert of brass holiday music, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. This performance will take place in the Harmony Museum’s Harmonist Barn. Those planning to attend...
wisr680.com
City Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman Twice In One Night
A Butler City man is in prison after he allegedly assaulted a woman multiple time on the same night. City Police say they were called to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Kaufman Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Jamel Barnes was uncooperative and appeared intoxicated.
wisr680.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
wisr680.com
When Pigs Fly Helps Make Thanksgiving Holiday Special For Residents
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season. David and Lisa Cook, owners of When Pigs Fly BBQ, cooked and served over 240 complete Thanksgiving meals including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, yams, fruit cup and dessert to local Veterans and homeless or needy individuals and families this holiday.
Comments / 0