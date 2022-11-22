ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisr680.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
wisr680.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
wisr680.com

Local Organization to Host Workshop

A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

When Pigs Fly Helps Make Thanksgiving Holiday Special For Residents

A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season. David and Lisa Cook, owners of When Pigs Fly BBQ, cooked and served over 240 complete Thanksgiving meals including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, yams, fruit cup and dessert to local Veterans and homeless or needy individuals and families this holiday.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

City Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman Twice In One Night

A Butler City man is in prison after he allegedly assaulted a woman multiple time on the same night. City Police say they were called to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Kaufman Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Jamel Barnes was uncooperative and appeared intoxicated.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy