Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Lionel Messi's stunning goal helps keep his World Cup dream alive
Lionel Messi's superb long-range strike helped revive Argentina's flagging World Cup hopes as they claimed a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina came into the game knowing defeat would mean elimination after their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and they laboured again until Messi's 65th-minute intervention.
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scores late equaliser for home side
Reading snatched a late equaliser as they drew 3-3 with Liverpool in their Women's Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Katie Stengel headed the visitors in front after 16 minutes, with Royals teenager Tia Primmer equalising in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Natasha...
SkySports
Gary Neville: Glazers can exit Man Utd in right way, why I didn't criticise them sooner and Cristiano Ronaldo's future
Gary Neville insists Manchester United supporters deserve a manifesto from any potential new owners and admits he regrets not speaking out against the Glazer family sooner. United's American owners announced last week they are willing to listen to offers for the club after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports
Lionel Messi rescues Argentina but this could be Kylian Mbappe's tournament - World Cup hits and misses
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Lionel Messi had endured a deeply frustrating evening against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium, his struggles mirroring those of the Argentina team as a whole, but his sensational opening goal was a reminder that he can still change a game in an instant. Messi...
SkySports
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One
Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo seizes his moment yet again as Portugal overcome Ghana - World Cup hits and misses
Two days on from his mutually agreed departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo exhibited both the strengths and shortcomings that have come to typify his game at 37 as Portugal claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana. Of course, he scored. His opener, emphatically converted from the penalty spot after...
SkySports
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October. Blackburn's attack appeared to be fizzling out when the ball ran out of the Sunderland box. Not so. Brereton Diaz followed it and instantly drove it with pace and precision into the far corner.
SkySports
Eddie Jones: England still driven to avenge 2019 Rugby World Cup defeat by South Africa
Eddie Jones insists that even three years on England are driven by the need to avenge their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa. The nations clash at Twickenham in Saturday's climax to the autumn with England retaining nine survivors from the 32-12 mauling by the Springboks in Yokohama.
SkySports
Sir Clive Woodward slams state of English rugby after South Africa loss | 'The game in this country is a total shambles'
Sir Clive Woodward has claimed Saturday's dire 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham completed the "worst week in English rugby history". England produced one of the lowest points during Eddie Jones' tenure against a Springboks side that was missing their European-based players. The result comes at the end of...
SkySports
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch the draw live on Sky Sports on Monday
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports Darts YouTube channel on Monday evening. Tune in from 6.25pm as Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster draw...
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
SkySports
Saudi Arabia wants its investors to own Manchester United and Liverpool
Saudi Arabia says it wants its investors to take over Manchester United and Liverpool – and hopes Cristiano Ronaldo comes to play in its domestic league. Sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal revealed the country's latest sporting ambitions in an interview with Sky News - with the sovereign wealth fund already owning Newcastle and now funding a breakaway golf series.
SkySports
Ben Stokes wants Jofra Archer 'fit and ready' for The Ashes | Rehan Ahmed a 'very rare talent'
Ben Stokes has welcomed the return of Jofra Archer and hopes to see him fully recovered for The Ashes series next summer. A sequence of injuries has kept Archer out of competitive cricket since last March but he played for the England Lions this week against England in Abu Dhabi.
SkySports
Adam Azim: 'When I become world champion that's when I'll say I'm very good'
Adam Azim's next fight will be unusual. Not only is he headlining, a rare feat for a professional prospect going into just their seventh pro bout, but the show at Alexandra Palace is taking place in the afternoon. The action on the televised show begins at 3pm today. Download the...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week to play until 40 | Tottenham chase USA star Weston McKennie - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £1.2m a week to play into his 40s. A beefy removal lorry sent to empty Cristiano Ronaldo's Cheshire mansion was too big to reach the house. West Ham and Everton have jumped into...
Comments / 0