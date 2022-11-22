Those who subscribe to the community solar projects will see a guaranteed saving on their electricity bills. Eligible low-to-moderate income residents will be prioritized to become subscribers and receive this savings. The municipalities and school districts that serve as site hosts may also subscribe for savings, as well as receive modest lease payments for hosting the community solar project(s). Initial planning for the Westchester Community Solar Partnership began in 2020 in collaboration with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Westchester County to take advantage of the state agency’s public procurement process to provide local, renewable energy infrastructure funded by third-party solar developers. In 2021, the partnership conducted preliminary site assessments followed by a solicitation process run by NYPA to identify suitable solar developers. In 2022, participating local municipalities and school districts are now advancing community solar projects using their publicly-owned rooftops and parking lots as host sites.

