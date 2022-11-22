Read full article on original website
Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - November 9, 2022
The Regular meeting of the Kiowa County Commissioners was called to order on November 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Donald Oswald. Commissioner Oswald opened the meeting with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Donald Oswald, Chairman. Howard "Butch" Robertson, Commissioner. Mike Lening, Commissioner. Delisa Weeks, County Clerk. Tina...
Kiowa County events calendar – November 28-December 21, 2022
6:00 pm Cheyenne County Tumbleweed Fair Board Meeting. Family Night- Plainview Gym- Hosted by Plainview Senior Class. Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site Annual Evening Candlelight Tours - Reservation will only be taken in advance recreation.gov or calling 877-444-6777. December 7. 12:00 pm Sage Meal. 1:00 pm Haswell Senior Citizen.
Death Notice – Russell Lee Davis
May 24, 1955 - November 23, 2022. Mr. Davis passed away unexpectedly at his home in Cheyenne Wells. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wells of Faith Fellowship in Cheyenne Wells. Memorial contributions may be made to the Russell Davis Memorial Fund...
Card of Thanks - Marci Miller
Card of Thanks - Marci Miller
Pastor’s Pearls – November 27, 2022
"All hard work brings profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty."
Photo of the week - November 25, 2022
One of our most popular features since 2005 - a full-page color photo on the front of the Kiowa County Press showing various impressions of life in Kiowa County and across Colorado. Copies of the print version of the Kiowa County Press can be purchased each week at Crow's Stop...
Pages from the Past - From our 135-year Archives for November 27, 2022
The Eads High School Eagles Football team are the 6-Man Champions of 2007. This is the Eagles second football title and the first in 6-Man. The Eads High School Knowledge Bowl team brought home the Traveling Trophy from the Lamar Community College meet for the first time since the trophy was initiated in 1982.
