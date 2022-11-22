Read full article on original website
BankClarity taps Moneycorp for 120 FX live market rates from 14 partner banks
“Moneycorp’s API complements our existing suite of banking and FX partners and ensures we continue to bring harmony and efficiency to every aspect of the activity surrounding the administration of complex cross-border transactions.”. BankClarity, a provider of banking technology to non-bank financial institutions, has tapped Moneycorp’s API integration in...
FIA Expo 2022: TNS addresses public cloud limitations with hybrid infrastructure
November is the month of the FIA Expo, one of the largest futures and options conferences in the world, bringing together regulators, exchanges, software vendors, and brokers in one place: the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. On the 14th and 15th of November, attendees flocked to the exhibit hall for the...
Eurotrader acquires UK broker Petra Asset Management
Eurotrader Group has formally entered into the UK market with the acquisition of FCA-regulated broker, previously named Petra Asset Management Ltd. The new entity operates under the brand name Eurotrade Capital Ltd. The hiring of key personnel across management, compliance, and trading over the course of the year has been...
Kaiko explains how to manage risk in crypto
Kaiko, a provider of real-time and historical cryptocurrency trade data, order books, and aggregated prices through a cryptocurrency API, has published an explainer on how to do proper risk management in crypto assets. The deep dive into crypto risk management was released by Kaiko in the aftermath of the FTX...
Markets Direct at FIA EXPO 2022: Traders know what they want from brokers
The FIA Expo 2022, one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry, took place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November. The derivatives ecosystem gathered at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, including the unexpected collapse of FTX. Attendees also took the opportunity to flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.
The Game of Chess Continues – OPEC, China and the Oil Market
Over the past decade, the US has been complaining about the amount of power which the BRIC group, and specifically China, has on the global economy. BRIC stands for Brazil, Russia, India and China; these were the world’s fastest growing economies. Only in the past 10 months, the US has turned their attention toward OPEC due to the prices of fuel. Nevertheless, China seems to have a strong influence even over the price of crude oil.
