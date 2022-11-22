Read full article on original website
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
How many migrant workers have died in Qatar? What we know about the human cost of the 2022 World Cup
This year’s tournament has been dominated by off-field matters. We look at the issues around the labor used to build the tournament’s infrastructure
CFI Financial Group acquires Egyptian broker El Mahrousa
CFI Financial Group, a multi-regulated FX and CFDs brokerage firm, has taken yet another leap in expanding its footprint within the MENA region. The UAE-headquartered group has acquired Egyptian brokerage firm “El Mahrousa”. The proposed takeover, which requires signoff from the Financial Regulatory Authority, reportedly bolsters CFI’s position...
Apple Profits More Than $6 Million An Hour
Profits at tech companies drove their stocks to all-time highs. The market capitalizations of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon rose above $1 trillion. Profit weakness and worry about a slow economy have decreased these profits by as much as half in recent quarters. Valuation has fallen at a similar pace. However, the bottom lines are still […]
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
FIA Expo 2022: TNS addresses public cloud limitations with hybrid infrastructure
November is the month of the FIA Expo, one of the largest futures and options conferences in the world, bringing together regulators, exchanges, software vendors, and brokers in one place: the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. On the 14th and 15th of November, attendees flocked to the exhibit hall for the...
Eurotrader acquires UK broker Petra Asset Management
Eurotrader Group has formally entered into the UK market with the acquisition of FCA-regulated broker, previously named Petra Asset Management Ltd. The new entity operates under the brand name Eurotrade Capital Ltd. The hiring of key personnel across management, compliance, and trading over the course of the year has been...
Italian app HYPE taps Bitpanda’s white label solution for fractional trading 24/7
HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management, has tapped Bitpanda to offer its 1.7 million customers the ability to invest in more than 2,500 assets including fractional stocks, ETFs, and precious metals, with any sized budget on a 24/7 basis, even when markets are closed. The integration, carried...
Bybit creates $100 million fund to help clients facing liquidity issues
Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit is setting up a $100 million fund to help restore confidence in the industry and support institutional investors within its ecosystem. As the collapse of FTX sent shockwaves through the crypto space, market makers and high-frequency trading (HFT) institutions are eligible to access up to...
NAGA lures Matthew Kent to head institutional sales
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, has appointed Matthew Kent as director of its institutional sales. Matthew is a seasoned financial services industry professional with over 18 years’ experience cutting across FX, asset management, banking and consultancy. He has strong networks with UK financial institutions, corporate clients, and peers in the sector.
Markets Direct at FIA EXPO 2022: Traders know what they want from brokers
The FIA Expo 2022, one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry, took place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November. The derivatives ecosystem gathered at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, including the unexpected collapse of FTX. Attendees also took the opportunity to flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.
The Game of Chess Continues – OPEC, China and the Oil Market
Over the past decade, the US has been complaining about the amount of power which the BRIC group, and specifically China, has on the global economy. BRIC stands for Brazil, Russia, India and China; these were the world’s fastest growing economies. Only in the past 10 months, the US has turned their attention toward OPEC due to the prices of fuel. Nevertheless, China seems to have a strong influence even over the price of crude oil.
Eco-friendly bitcoin mining pool named PEGA Pool heads to public launch in Q1 2023
PEGA Pool is set to open to the public in the first quarter of 2023. The UK-based mining pool aspires to become an industry game-changer, offering a green quality stamp for crypto mining worldwide, with its innovative methodology and approach. Bitcoin mining has a reputation for being energy-intensive in combination...
