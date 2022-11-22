Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.22.22 — Happy Thanksgiving!

The latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll was released Sunday, with Swinney and Clemson moving out of the top 10 after their 31-30 home loss to Shane Beamer and South Carolina. The Tigers’ 10-2 (8-0 ACC) rough performance against the Gamecocks resulted in the team dropping from No.8 to No.11, which may seem like a steep drop for some but not enough of a drop for others. Regardless, Clemson is out of playoff contention this season though their season is far from over. With the 2022 regular season done, the Tigers, as Atlantic Division champion, will take on Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. Here is a look at the full USA Today Sports Coaches Poll: Full rankings Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Georgia 12-0 1572 60 1 — 1/3 2 Michigan 12-0 1512 3 3 1 2/6 3 Texas Christian 12-0 1446 0 4 1 3/NR 4 Southern California 11-1 1381 0 5 1 4/15 5 Ohio State 11-1 1312 0 2 -3 2/5 6 Alabama 10-2 1262 0 7 1 1/11 7 Penn State 10-2 1153 0 10 3 7/NR 8 Tennessee 10-2 1143 0 11 3 3/NR 9 Washington 10-2 1039 0 12 3 9/NR 10 Kansas State 9-3 930 0 13 3 10/NR 11 Clemson 10-2 900 0 8 -3 4/12 12 Utah 9-3 872 0 14 2 8/19 13 Louisiana State 9-3 845 0 6 -7 6/NR 14 Florida State 9-3 739 0 16 2 14/NR 15 Oregon 9-3 681 0 9 -6 6/24 16 Oregon State 9-3 613 0 22 6 16/NR 17 UCLA 9-3 603 0 18 1 10/NR 18 Tulane 10-2 558 0 20 2 17/NR 19 Notre Dame 8-4 340 0 15 -4 5/NR 20 South Carolina 8-4 299 0 NR 8 20/NR 21 Texas 8-4 292 0 24 3 18/NR 22 North Carolina 9-3 175 0 17 -5 11/NR 23 Central Florida 9-3 141 0 NR 3 18/NR 24 Texas-San Antonio 10-2 127 0 25 1 24/NR 25 Mississippi State 8-4 88 0 NR 16 17/NR Others receiving votes No. 19 Mississippi; No. 21 Cincinnati; No. 23 Coastal Carolina. Schools dropped out Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1. List Five takeaways from Clemson's loss to South Carolina

