Columbus, OH

How To Spend The Perfect Day At Easton This Holiday Season

💸 This post is sponsored by Easton Town Center. But rest assured, all thoughts and opinions are our own. 👍. There’s no better place in Columbus to get a dose of holiday cheer than Easton Town Center. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, getting the squad together for a night out, taking the kiddos to see Santa, or planning the perfect date night, you’ll find exactly what you need at Easton.
Where To Watch The OSU VS. ❌ichigan Game

It’s that time of year. The temperature is dropping and there are red decorations everywhere. No, I’m not talking about Christmas. We’re talking about the time-honored rivalry, the greatest sporting tradition in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. That Team Up North. The Buckeyes have been...
Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
