City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
Hoban Ends Massillon’s Season Again
For the third time in the last five years Akron Hoban has ended Massillon’s playoff run, this time in the Division 2 state semi-finals, beating the Tigers 41-20 at InfoCision stadium at the University of Akron. The Knights, jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on 2 touchdown...
The Journey Continues
The Final Four….it doesn’t matter the sport you choose….those words mean advancement, accomplishment, extending the journey…and hope. Hope that offers a remaining TWO….The Championship Game. However….there’s work yet to be done. Our Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week this Friday Night is another epic collision between MASSILLON and AKRON HOBAN. No strangers here. The Knights and the Tigers have met 3 previous times in the last 4 seasons. Get read for the 4 th encounter. Tigers have lost 2 of the last 3 but ironically enough…in 2019 they took care of business at Infocision Stadium…the site of this Friday’s battle.
