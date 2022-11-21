ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Wis. election officials weigh changes to military voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots just days before the Nov. 8 election. Kimberly Zapata, former deputy director of the Milwaukee...
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband hospitalized

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known as...
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-251215- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Patchy. fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of. rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the...
