CT Forecast
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and. Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from...
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Smith and Wood Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater,. Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars...
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to. 15 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of...
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
