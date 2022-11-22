Read full article on original website
Related
Kyiv officials hold public discussion on Banksy’s latest graffiti in Ukraine
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said Sunday that officials have held a public meeting to discuss the latest graffiti by the infamous British street artist Banksy in the country.
Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine
Crews have nearly restored power, water and internet in Kyiv as workers plow streets in Ukraine's capital after a freezing rain and snowstorm that has impacted Russia's war in the country.
US News and World Report
Civilians Escape Kherson After Russian Strikes on Freed City
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave
Strict Covid Lockdowns Throw Chinese Cities into Protest, Calling for Removal of Xi
Protesters in several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, took to the streets Saturday night, calling for the removal of President Xi Jinping and challenging another round of the country’s Covid-induced lockdown measures. The crowds, which persisted in the hundreds despite police violence, shocked a nation that has systematically suppressed public dissent for decades. The protests came after an apartment fire killed at least 10 people in China’s northwest Xinjiang region on Friday. Critics claimed that several victims were unable to escape the blaze due to the country’s strict covid measures, which include bolting doors and barricading quarantine rooms, according to Buzzfeed. “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!,” chanted a group of protesters on Sunday, according to a video obtained by the Associated Press. Last month, Jinping was appointed a rare third 5-year term as leader of the world power.Shanghai protest tonight.People are chanting “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “step down Xi”.This is happening in cities across the country.Something big is brewing. pic.twitter.com/tRD2Bbo54Q— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2022 Read it at CBS News
Greece opens abuse, fraud probe into famed charity
Greece has opened a probe into one of the country's best-known child charities after numerous claims of alleged abuse and financial mismanagement, a justice ministry source told AFP on Sunday. The charity had been claiming to have some 500 children in its care, but deputy social affairs minister Domna Michailidou on Sunday told To Vima daily that the actual number was 136.
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It occurred as the U.S. prepared to face Iran in a decisive World Cup match already freighted by the decades of enmity between the countries and the nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
Fauci calls campaigns that use ‘anti-Fauci’ sentiments ‘ridiculous’
Anthony Fauci on Sunday said it was “ridiculous” that Republicans ran election campaigns using anti-Fauci sentiments earlier this year and predicted attacks on him will continue after he steps away from government. Fauci, who is retiring next month as President Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that Republicans have…
US News and World Report
AP Top Political News at 12:44 P.m. EST
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons. Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024. US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile. Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders. Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races. Next act for...
US News and World Report
Crowds Angered by Lockdowns Call for China's Xi to Step Down
SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the...
US News and World Report
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Comments / 0