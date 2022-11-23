Dry through Thanksgiving, rain chances increase into the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Dry through Thanksgiving with more seasonable temperatures.

WHAT'S NEXT: Scattered showers arrive Friday evening and a possible soaking rain by Sunday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says Thanksgiving will see dry weather before rain chances increase into the weekend.

FORECAST :

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold with lows around 33.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with temperature highs in the lower-50s. Lows around 32.

THURSDAY - THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny early. Clouds develop in the evening. Highs around 49. Lows around 37 degrees.

FRIDAY: Showers develop in the afternoon. Highs around 53. Lows near 42.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 54. Lows around 41.

SUNDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Periods of rain and breezy. The timing looks to be in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 54. Lows around 38.