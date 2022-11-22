ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtsville, NY

Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8Bvb_0jJlJJps00

A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville.

Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve.

After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally transferred to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown and then to its current home in Holtsville.

Animal experts told News 12 they believe the lynx was someone's pet and say it's illegal to have exotic animals as a pet in the state.

"These animals do not belong inside a house or an apartment," says Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA.

Leo's full name is Leonardo De CATprio. He will spend the rest of his life at the Holtsville animal preserve.

Caretakers say he already has a special place in their hearts.

Anyone who wants to support the animals like Leo the lynx at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve can buy tickets for their holiday light show on Dec. 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale

A suspect has been apprehended after a bank robbery on Long Island. The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied and the robber fled on...
FARMINGDALE, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Outstanding bottom fishing these past couple days, from Islip to the tip! Great action on the north shore too. Wrecks are holding strong. Good eating size tog, sea bass, codfish, and more. Striped bass blitzes along the south shore. Death rats to slots and overs. Peanut bunker is fueling this...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of November 24

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle with children in it on November 21 at around 2 a.m. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz had been stolen out... more. Jay Schneiderman, the current Southampton Town supervisor and a former Suffolk County legislator and East ... by 27Speaks.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a. Commack store last month. Two females and a male allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target, located...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Admits To Opening Capitol Door, Directing Rioters Inside On Jan. 6

A New York man pleaded guilty to pulling open a door to the US Capitol Building to let rioters inside during the attack on the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Long Island resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 32, of New Hyde Park in Nassau County, admitted to opening the door after US Capitol Police had closed it to prevent more rioters from entering the building, according to an announcement by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Popular caterer celebrates a milestone birthday

As co-founder and co-owner of Elegant Eating in Smithtown, Myra Naseem is accustomed to special occasions. At the end of October, instead of being on the planning end of a party, it was her turn to be honored as friends and family celebrated her 80th birthday. Naseem, who goes all...
SMITHTOWN, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man

New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy