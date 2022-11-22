Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville

A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville.

Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve.

After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally transferred to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown and then to its current home in Holtsville.

Animal experts told News 12 they believe the lynx was someone's pet and say it's illegal to have exotic animals as a pet in the state.

"These animals do not belong inside a house or an apartment," says Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA.

Leo's full name is Leonardo De CATprio. He will spend the rest of his life at the Holtsville animal preserve.

Caretakers say he already has a special place in their hearts.

Anyone who wants to support the animals like Leo the lynx at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve can buy tickets for their holiday light show on Dec. 3.