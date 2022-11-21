Read full article on original website
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Store wont install Fallout [Fixed]
When you install the game Fallout from Microsoft Store, the update might show an error where the Fallout game will not install. There might be several reasons why it does not install. So, in this article, you can find a couple of solutions that will help you to install or update the Fallout game.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
TechRadar
There’s never been a worse time to buy a PS5
As much as I’ve been enjoying the PS5 since its 2020 launch, I have to say that I think the future’s looking bleak for Sony’s flagship console. It’s hard to deny the PS5 has blazed a trail throughout the current console generation. It’s housed some of my favorite games this decade including Returnal, Astro’s Playroom and the Demon’s Souls remake.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
shiftedmag.com
Why People Love Roleplay Servers for Grand Theft Auto V
If you’re a gamer, you’ve probably heard of the world-famous game franchise called Grand Theft Auto. It has been around for over 20 years and is still going strong! As video games have become more and more popular over the years, many different developers have come up with their own take on this concept. The franchise of Grand Theft Auto has expanded from single games to different series that feature similar gameplay mechanics.
The Windows Club
Why was my Xbox/PC Pre-Order Game cancelled?
Microsoft allows Game developers to sell games on a pre-order basis so that the games can play on day one when they become available. While many are available in general, customers with subscription services like Xbox Game Pass have early access to the game when they pre-order it. However, some users occasionally receive an Xbox Game Pre-ordered Cancelled message. PC gamers have also experienced the same. This post look at the possible reasons why the Xbox or PC Pre-order game was canceled and what you can do about it.
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since then -- and so have their price tags. Then, in 2017 Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2019. These are subscription services that give players unlimited access to an expanding library of over 400 new and old games, and costs $120 or $180 for one year, respectively. XBGP lets you play on console or PC, and XBGPU lets you play console, PC and cloud gaming. These prices make either Game Pass plan attractive, but in the end, is it cheaper to buy physical copies of games?
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Discounts Former PlayStation Exclusive to $2.99
A Nintendo Switch game that was formerly exclusive to PlayStation platforms for over a decade has now been drastically marked down and is only retailing for $2.99. Today, Nintendo kicked off its new Black Friday promotion which sees a number of great discounts for hundreds of different games. And while it's hard to definitively say which deals are the best of the best in this promotion, this offer in mention is almost too good to pass up.
PC Magazine
New to Online Gaming? How to Optimize Your Console for Multiplayer Sessions
Interested in turning your gaming sessions into a group activity? Before you jump into online multiplayer games, you'll need to make sure your console is optimized for it. After all, there's nothing worse than running into connectivity issues in the middle of a game. If you're just starting out, you'll...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
The Windows Club
How to downgrade Steam games to previous versions
Whenever a video game is launched on Steam, the developer tends to release new versions in the weeks, months, or even years to come. The number of new updates relies on the popularity of the game in most cases. Now, there may come a time when players will want to downgrade to a previous version of the Steam game. The question is, how can this be done on Steam? Well, there is a way to accomplish this thanks to the folks at Valve.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
The Windows Club
What is Xbox Game Preview and how to get it?
Trying out Xbox games before they are released to the public is something that is possible right now in the form of Xbox Game Preview. This is a feature that only some developers support, so don’t go in expecting a ton of triple-A titles in the mix. Still, the big question one needs an answer to is what is Xbox Game Preview all about, and the games that support this platform. We will also discuss where to find Xbox Game Preview for all the folks who are interested in taking advantage of what it has to offer.
The Windows Club
Steam download stuck, not showing progress or keeps restarting
Steam is one of the popular gaming platforms where you can download and install both free and paid games. While downloading games on Steam, if your download gets stuck, not showing progress, or keeps restarting, you can use the solutions provided in this article to resolve the issue. The major cause of these problems is the network issue. If your network is not working fine, you will face many problems while downloading games from Steam. Apart from that, corrupted cache files can also trigger such types of errors.
Warzone 2 is locking players out and asking them to buy Modern Warfare 2
Even if they've already bought it.
Digital Trends
Live now: Save $50 on the Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition deal
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. It’s been notoriously difficult to find some great deals on game consoles this year, and that’s if you could find them in stock. Rejoice, because Black Friday and Cyber Week are officially underway, and it’s the best time to get deals on just about everything. If you’ve been waiting for a solid deal on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, listen up. Right now — yes right this instant — GameStop is offering $50 off the purchase of a Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition console. That means it’s all yours for $250. Brand new. Go ahead and shop that deal below if you’re interested, or keep reading for some more details on the console and the offer.
