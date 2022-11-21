Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
The Windows Club
The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken
If you’re unable to connect to the internet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer due to Wi-Fi problems, and when you run the Internet Connections Troubleshooter, you see the message The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken displayed in the Windows Network Diagnostics report, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How to find out what a Windows process does?
There may come a time when you might want to find out what a process does on your Windows computer. This post will show you how to proceed. We have already covered several Windows processes like rundll32.exe, winlogon.exe, Service Host SysMain, AppVShNotify.exe, lsass.exe, etc. in separate posts, now this post will show you how you go about doing it.
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Ram Cache on Windows
The computer applications store their loading configuration and settings in the RAM. As the memory type used in RAM is much faster, it takes less time to load the program the next time after its configuration is stored in the physical memory. So, using higher capacity RAM allows us to...
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 50-inch 4K TV is $148 for Black Friday
Walmart Black Friday deals typically offer plenty of awesome TV deals and that’s no different this year. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $148. That’s a fantastic bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to 4K or looking to add an extra TV to their home for far less than usual. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush of Black Friday while still enjoying Black Friday prices. Here’s why it’s worth it.
makeuseof.com
Should You Always Put Tape Over Your Laptop Camera?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Putting tape over your laptop camera may seem like overkill to you, but there are plenty of reasons you should employ this easy and cheap method to protect your privacy. The more you consider its benefits, the more it makes sense to cover up your camera.
This Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is practically a steal over Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the smallest and cheapest of Samsung's new Galaxy S lineup. From $325 at Samsung $666 at Amazon $700 at Best...
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Apple Insider
Black Friday deals: get 2 Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 licenses for $54.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OfficialBlack Friday pricing is in effect on Microsoft Office for Mac, with a single standalone license discounted to $29.99 and a dual-pack just $54.99. For a limited time only, save $444 on the 2-pack...
The Windows Club
Why was my Xbox/PC Pre-Order Game cancelled?
Microsoft allows Game developers to sell games on a pre-order basis so that the games can play on day one when they become available. While many are available in general, customers with subscription services like Xbox Game Pass have early access to the game when they pre-order it. However, some users occasionally receive an Xbox Game Pre-ordered Cancelled message. PC gamers have also experienced the same. This post look at the possible reasons why the Xbox or PC Pre-order game was canceled and what you can do about it.
It’s time to update the firmware on your Apple devices
Your AirPods seem simple accessories, but they also run code. Dagny Reese / UnsplashYou've got some maintenance to do.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Store wont install Fallout [Fixed]
When you install the game Fallout from Microsoft Store, the update might show an error where the Fallout game will not install. There might be several reasons why it does not install. So, in this article, you can find a couple of solutions that will help you to install or update the Fallout game.
The Windows Club
Make Windows repair corrupted components when pointed to WSUS
At times, you might need to repair your system. By default, Windows downloads the files directly from Windows Server Update Services or WSUS. However, if you want to download files from Windows Update and make Windows repair corrupted components, you can follow this guide. All you need to do is to change a Group Policy setting.
Phone Arena
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: Awesome deals on phones, tablets, and more
Okay guys, Black Friday week is here! The deals at Best Buy started more than two weeks ago, and the retailer is wow-ing us with incredible discounts on tech: phones, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, basically anything you would want. The deals are officially on, and you don't have to wait now for the big day when so many generous discounts are available now!
technewstoday.com
Fix: Microsoft Store “Your PC isn’t connected to the Internet” Error
Microsoft Store, as of date, has more than 800,000 free and paid applications that users can download and use instantly. However, Microsoft Store needs to have access to the internet for you to get these applications. Microsoft Store usually does not have any issues connecting to the internet. But an...
Gizmodo
The Xbox 360 Controller is Back, and Now it Natively Works With Modern Consoles
You never forget your first game console, but like the bond between a newborn and parent, the bond between a gamer and their first controller is even stronger, forging muscle memories that will last a lifetime. And if your first console happened to be the Xbox 360, you might be thrilled to learn that Hyperkin is bringing it back—sort of—with Xbox One and Series X|S compatibility.
The Windows Club
Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine
According to some users, when they start their Windows computer they see a message that the Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine. The Graphics driver could be NVIDIA, Intel, or AMD. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you can do to remedy this situation. Following is the exact error message users see for NVIDIA Graphics Cards:
The Windows Club
Cannot edit PDF files on Acrobat Reader DC
Adobe Acrobat DC is one of the finest PDF reader and editor programs that is available. Adobe Acrobat DC is a paid program that has immense uses if you work with PDFs more. There is a free version, Acrobat Reader available that lets you view PDFs but extra features like editing them can only be available if you subscribe to its pro version. Around the world, there are millions of users who use it on a daily basis for various tasks they do. Some of the users are unable to edit their PDFs using Acrobat Reader DC. In this guide, we show you different ways using which you can fix if you cannot edit PDF files on Acrobat Reader DC.
