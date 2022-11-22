ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Authorities seeking identity of I-5 truck hijacker

The suspect in the I-5 carjacking last Friday died on the scene after being shot by police for charging at officers while wielding a knife, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on November 18, when the Washington State Patrol received reports of...
MASON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Hoax phone call claims shooting at Rochester High School

A hoax phone call claimed an active shooter at Rochester High School, prompting a significant police response and a lockdown of several local schools. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said dispatchers received a call from a man at about 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, claiming that there was an active shooter who had shot seven people at Rochester High School.
ROCHESTER, WA
WGAU

Doors found shattered in Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal ATM

TACOMA, Wash. — The glass in a couple of doors was found shattered in a Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM machine, police say. According to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day around 10:30 a.m. officers were called out to a building near 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the door was shattered.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed in back near Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the back near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. Police said the victim called 911 at 11:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed on Third Avenue. The man said he had been walking on Third Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a killing in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
RENTON, WA
KEPR

Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder

AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
AUBURN, WA
My Clallam County

Man arrested for stealing Fat Smitty dollars and buying pot nearby

DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.
DISCOVERY BAY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

First day of Kitsap County emphasis patrols nets 5 DUIs, 2 stolen vehicles, dozens of violations

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — With an increase in travel during the holidays comes an increase in serious injury and fatal crashes. To help decrease the number of crashes, Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard police and Bremerton police are conducting four days and nights of HIVE — High Visibility Emphasis patrols — in Kitsap County, especially around the Gorst area.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

