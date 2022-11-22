Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Authorities seeking identity of I-5 truck hijacker
The suspect in the I-5 carjacking last Friday died on the scene after being shot by police for charging at officers while wielding a knife, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on November 18, when the Washington State Patrol received reports of...
thejoltnews.com
Hoax phone call claims shooting at Rochester High School
A hoax phone call claimed an active shooter at Rochester High School, prompting a significant police response and a lockdown of several local schools. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said dispatchers received a call from a man at about 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, claiming that there was an active shooter who had shot seven people at Rochester High School.
Doors found shattered in Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal ATM
TACOMA, Wash. — The glass in a couple of doors was found shattered in a Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM machine, police say. According to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day around 10:30 a.m. officers were called out to a building near 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the door was shattered.
11-Year-Old Shot During Black Friday Road Rage Incident in Western Washington
TACOMA - Police are investigating a Friday road rage incident in western Washington that ended with a 11-year-old being shot and seriously injured. Exact details regarding what led to the road rage encounter are still being determined, but at one point, witnesses say one driver opened fire toward another, striking an 11-year-old child sitting in a rear passenger seat.
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
americanmilitarynews.com
Washington man charged after allegedly leading police on chase with stolen lawn mower
An Eatonville man is charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase last week towing a stolen flatbed trailer and a lawn mower. The suspect eventually met up with a relative of the equipment’s owner, but said the relative said he wasn’t connected to the crime.
Man stabbed in back near Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the back near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. Police said the victim called 911 at 11:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed on Third Avenue. The man said he had been walking on Third Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia...
Police searching for suspect in Renton bank robbery
RENTON, Wash. — An armed man robbed a Renton bank on Wednesday and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. At 12:20 p.m., Renton officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Chase Bank at 17801 108th Ave. SE. The man displayed a gun during...
Police: Teens arrested after punching woman in the face, robbing man at gunpoint in Central District
SEATTLE — Three teenage boys were arrested following a string of robberies in the Central District neighborhood on Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers first responded to a reported robbery near 16th Avenue and East Yesler Way just after 2:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police...
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless,...
Washington double homicide suspect possibly involved in third deadly shooting
Paul Snider, the suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma, Washington, could be responsible for a third deadly shooting in a nearby town.
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
Teenage girl shot in leg while in bed when suspects open fire outside home
ALGONA, Wash. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after gunfire went through her Algona home Wednesday night. Algona police said that just before 6 p.m., a home in the 200 block of Second Avenue North was hit by gunfire. A 14-year-old girl was sitting in bed when...
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
kentreporter.com
Woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a killing in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
Chronicle
Additional Details Emerge Following False Report of Active Shooter in Rochester
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter at Rochester High School that locked down the school Tuesday morning. Dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject claiming to be a teacher at the Rochester High School at 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to the sheriff’s office.
KEPR
Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder
AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
Chronicle
Sirens: Crash Occurs After Yew and Mellen Intersection Mistaken for Roundabout; Unlawful Possession of Firearm; DUI Arrest
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Yew and Mellen streets when one driver reportedly “thought the intersection was a roundabout” and started to drive back around to the left, into the path of another vehicle. The at-fault driver was issued an infraction. •...
My Clallam County
Man arrested for stealing Fat Smitty dollars and buying pot nearby
DISCOVERY BAY – A man who stole dollar bills off the walls of Fat Smitty’s restaurant in Discovery Bay and used them to buy marijuana down the street has been arrested. Last Saturday at about noon, Jefferson County deputies were told by the restaurant owner that an unknown suspect had taken dollars from the walls of his establishment and left the scene. Customers have been donating dollar bills to the walls for years. The owner donates them later to charity. A witness reported that the suspect was last seen heading towards the Cannabis shop within sight of the restaurant.
First day of Kitsap County emphasis patrols nets 5 DUIs, 2 stolen vehicles, dozens of violations
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — With an increase in travel during the holidays comes an increase in serious injury and fatal crashes. To help decrease the number of crashes, Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard police and Bremerton police are conducting four days and nights of HIVE — High Visibility Emphasis patrols — in Kitsap County, especially around the Gorst area.
