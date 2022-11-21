Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) holders are buying Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol is currently in its presale phase. In fact, Orbeon Protocol sold out during phase 1, and now phase 2 is expected to sell out quickly. The price has already increased over 100%, which is excellent considering the market conditions. Let’s take a look at what is making Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) such a success.

2 DAYS AGO