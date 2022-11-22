Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Harmeyer presented SIYMCA’s S.O.A.R. Award for November
Batesville, IN — Becky Harmeyer, the Lead Teacher at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the November Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). Harmeyer joined the YMCA Learning...
salemleader.com
Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years
Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder display opens next Friday
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Arts Council and the City of Batesville have announced that a new winter visual display will be installed downtown in time for the holidays. Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village...
WRBI Radio
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield age 94 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Glenn was born July 6, 1928, to Rev. Royal and Anna (Meyer) Canfield in Delaware, Indiana. Glenn started school in a one-room schoolhouse. He liked to talk about listening to all eight grades. He graduated from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr.
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr., age 90, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1932 in Binfield, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Earl and Mary Thelma Elizabeth (LeQuire) Carpenter. He was raised in Blount County, Tennessee and was a 1950 graduate of Friendsville High School. At the young age of 18, Bill moved to Ohio and worked for a produce company in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years. Bill was united in marriage on May 17, 1952 to Lucille Centers in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This happy union of over 48 years was blessed with four daughters and two sons. Bill was later employed for American Can Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. He owned and operated with a friend a car wash for several years. In 1963, Bill and the family moved to Waterloo, New York where he also worked for American Can Company as a machinist. In 1966, the family moved back to the Switzerland County community and he worked for Gateway Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill owned and operated Carpenter Construction for several years. He built the Ogle Haus in Vevay, as well as, many homes, barns, schools and hospitals. He worked for several years as the consultant for all construction jobs for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Bill was a former member of the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He also attended the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Bill enjoyed woodworking, hunting, farming, bowling and socializing with his family and friends. Bill passed away at 8:53 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.
thepressboxlts.com
Indiana to Offer Free Breeders’ Seminar
(Photos: Janice Jordan, owner of Breakway Farm, with Calculator. A 2022 foal by Charming Kitten wrapped up the 2022 foaling season for Breakway Farm. Photos courtesy Breakway Farm) By Megan Arszman. MA Media, on behalf of the ITA and Breakway Farm. Award-winning journalist & respected marketing consultant. Free Breeders Seminar...
WRBI Radio
Janet G. Miller, 89, Brookville
Janet G. Miller, age 89, of Brookville, Indiana died Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Brookville Healthcare Center in Brookville, Indiana. Born August 27, 1933 in Franklin County, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Otto A. & Clara J. (Sauerland) Rosenberger. On October 2, 1953 she became the wife of Robert J. Miller, and this union was blessed for 54 years until his passing on October 25, 2007.
WRBI Radio
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson, 85, of Westport, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born on January 17, 1937, in Westport, the daughter of Melvin and Ellen (Clark) Reidenbach. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1955, from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 as a registered nurse and took extended nursing classes at IU and IUPUI. Rosie was a School nurse for the Decatur County Community Schools for 26 years. She also worked for the Memorial Clinic in Indianapolis and was an assistant instructor of Nursing for Children at Methodist Hospital at Indianapolis. She was a member of the 1st.
WRBI Radio
Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving
Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
Cincinnati Herald
Dr O’dell Owens passes away
Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
953wiki.com
Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident (Scott County)
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg,...
WISH-TV
Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested a Johnson County man for a Thanksgiving night homicide. Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. Sheriff’s deputies say Bryant...
eaglecountryonline.com
Road Project Scheduled for U.S. 50 in Dearborn County
The project will require single lane closures. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – INDOT Southeast has announced a two-week project on U.S. 50. Starting as early as today, motorists should watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single lane closures will be in place for minor...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Firefighters continue battling blaze Tuesday at Brown County State Park
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and is continuing into Tuesday, burning an estimated 100 acres. The brush fire started Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures. Fire personnel from...
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
