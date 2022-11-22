Read full article on original website
Blind passenger upgraded after being ‘kicked off’ Virgin cruise ship
Virgin Voyages has apologised to a blind customer after he was removed from one of their cruises.Canadian passenger Donovan Tildesley says he boarded the Valiant Lady ship, part of the Virgin brand’s cruise line, on 13 November for a six-day Caribbean cruise.The itinerary was set to take in Mexico, Honduras and the Bahamas islands. Mr Tildesley said he had contacted the Virgin Voyages team before booking to check that they could accommodate his modest needs; namely being helped from cabin to communal areas, and reading any printed materials to him.However, on boarding in Miami, Mr Tildesley says he had...
Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery 50th Anniversary Cruise Ship
Continuing to market the 50th anniversary of the cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of its newest cruise ship, aptly named Carnival Celebration. The second of the cruise line’s LNG-fueled ships, she is also part of an effort to continue to rebuild the cruise operations after the pandemic.
Scenic Eclipse Cruise Review – World’s First Discovery Yacht
Have you ever wanted to travel to the world’s most beautiful and exotic locations? Well, now there’s a great way to see them – on a cruise aboard the Scenic Eclipse. This luxurious ship offers passengers unparalleled views of some of the planet’s most stunning ports of call. Read our Scenic Eclipse cruise review to see for yourself what makes this cruise ship so special.
Set Sail on Cruises that Appeal to All Ages
My nephew and I could hear him before we could see him, his familiar breathing — long, steady inhale; long, steady exhale — sending chills down my spine. All of a sudden, I was a little girl again, steeling myself to meet the ruler of the dark side. With a flip of his cloak, we came face to face — or, more realistically, face to armor — with none other than Darth Vader. Just where did we encounter the Sith Lord, not to mention his stormtroopers and good guys like R2-D2, C-3PO and Chewbacca? None other than on a Star Wars Day at Sea cruise aboard Disney Fantasy.
This Parisian Christmas market takes you to Japan
It seems like summer was just yesterday but sadly, we’re here to announce that in about a month, we’ll be entering the winter season. That also means Christmas and all other end of the year festivities are rapidly approaching, turning the shortening days and especially the ever darker nights into a spectacle of colorful light. You yourself might find it a little early to get those Christmas lights and decorations out but we’re sure there’s at least one enthusiast living in your street who doesn’t agree with that all-too reasonable opinion.
Brussels’ Winter Wonders ranked Best Christmas Market in the world
Brussels’ Winter Wonders has been named the best Christmas market in the world by Big 7 Travel. Known as “Winterpret” in Dutch and “Plaisirs d’Hiver” in French, the traditional market set up in the Belgian capital was ranked first among the top 50 Christmas markets in the world beating locations such as Berlin, Chicago, and Dresden. The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close and the alderwoman for Culture and Events, Delphine Houba, expressed their delight at hearing the news.
5 best art cities in Flanders
Flanders, one of Belgium’s three official regions, has been leading European society since the Middle Ages. Important medieval cities and ports contributed to its refined culture, with achievements in the Arts to make Italy blush. As a result, the region is a magnet for art lovers who come to see museums filled with Old Masters and rare treasures, to follow street art trails that celebrate free-thinking and creativity, and to gaze at romantic Dutch-gabled skylines that are works of art in themselves. So where should you head for? Here are some top tips from a confirmed Belgaphile to help you make the most of your time in Flanders.
Japan To Reopen Its Ports To International Cruise Ships In March 2023
Following a COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, international cruises out of Japan are now set to restart next month. Moreover, the Asian country will reopen its ports to international cruises from March 2023. Japan to reopen ports to international cruise ships. From March next year,...
New Cruise Line Debuting in 2023 Releases Ship’s First Itineraries
Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group that is debuting next year, has released the itineraries for their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I. EXPLORA I will be the first of six cruise ships from Explora Journeys and will set sail for the first time on July 17, 2023. The 15 night inaugural cruise will depart from Southampton and visit 12 ports and four countries.
Possible strike from Belgium-based Ryanair staff during winter holidays
Many airlines have had a tumultuous post-Covid recovery this year, in part struggling to keep up with soaring demand and partly due to the strikes from overworked and unfairly compensated staff. Ryanair has been at the forefront of the chaos, despite several strikes across Europe over low wages, the airline...
