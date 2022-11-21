Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder in the death of his half-sister now is facing an additional charge of rape. District Attorney Ben David’s office has confirmed that the charges are in connection to allegations that he raped Miyonna Jones. According to online records, Jahreese Jones...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
WECT
Elizabethtown man arrested for felony drug charges after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Earl Johnson of Elizabethtown during a traffic stop around US 701 near Clarkton. According to BCSO, a deputy witnessed narcotics inside Johnson’s vehicle as well as a three-year-old. A deputy initially spotted Kenneth Earl Johnson’s vehicle...
abcnews4.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
WECT
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
cbs17
Benson man gets 9+ years in prison for trafficking meth, feds say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson man will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison after taking a plea deal for his role in a multi-state drug-trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors say. Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, was one of three North Carolinians sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr., the...
wpde.com
Complaints of drug sales from Scotland Co. home leads to arrest of 4 people: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several people were arrested out of a home where community members have complained multiple times of drug sales, according to deputies. Scotland County Sheriff's Office say they conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Grant Street in Laurinburg. During the search warrant,...
columbuscountynews.com
Mechanic Charged with Selling Vehicles
Multiple felony charges have been filed against a Chadbourn mechanic who allegedly sold customers’ vehicles without their permission. Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III, 34, was arrested Nov 10 on two charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and four of obtaining property by false pretenses. His address was listed as 2171 Braswell Rd., Chadbourn. His bond was initially set at $20,000, according to detention center records.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion. Visitation for Kayla Hammonds will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels in Lumberton. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton. […]
Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
WECT
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
cbs17
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of Cumberland County thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say...
columbuscountynews.com
Timber Reported Cut, Stolen
Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
live5news.com
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes when two gunmen broke into her house Sunday. Agnes Ebert managed to get the attempted burglars to leave simply by talking to them. Police in Horry County are still searching for the three...
columbuscountynews.com
Shots Fired at Hunters
Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
WMBF
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - What seemed like a normal late Saturday evening in the Waterford Plantation, left 90-year-old Agnes Ebert in fear. Two men came into her home with a gun just before midnight, while she was watching a Hallmark movie with lights on in the house. “What is...
