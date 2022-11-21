Read full article on original website
cbs17
Gun fired into Hoke County home, investigation underway, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon. At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
Person shot in hip during argument inside Walmart in Lumberton; Suspect at large: Police
Officers said an argument between two people who know each other escalated and one of them shot the other.
Officials investigating Black Friday shooting inside Walmart in Lumberton, WRAL reports
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a Friday shooting inside a Walmart Supercenter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. It’s unclear how many people were shot, if any, inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
My Fox 8
Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store. A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
wpde.com
Prank call leads to evacuation of Walmart in Bennettsville
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A prank call led to an evacuation of the Walmart on Highway 9 in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said a call was made saying there was a man inside a bathroom with a gun. He added it was a prank...
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Lumberton Walmart
Lumberton Police is investigating a shooting at a local Walmart, where police say one person was shot following an argument.
columbuscountynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Child, Drugs
An Elizabethtown man is facing charges after fleeing a traffic stop where he abandoned a three year old child and narcotics. The Bladen County sheriff’s office said Kenneth Earl Johnson was arrested Nov. 19 for maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and cocaine, felony marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and failure to appear. His bond was set at $200,000.
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of NC thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar […]
Off-duty NC police officer harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at SC motor speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
Four arrested on drug charges
LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion. Visitation for Kayla Hammonds will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels in Lumberton. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton. […]
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries
EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
WRAL
Man dies after shooting at Cumberland County apartment complex
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex.
WECT
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
foxwilmington.com
Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
1 dead after car hits ditch, light pole in SC
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died early Friday morning in a crash along Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway, troopers said. A driver was traveling east on Highway 9 when they ran off the road, […]
