Clarkton, NC

My Fox 8

Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store. A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Prank call leads to evacuation of Walmart in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A prank call led to an evacuation of the Walmart on Highway 9 in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said a call was made saying there was a man inside a bathroom with a gun. He added it was a prank...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Child, Drugs

An Elizabethtown man is facing charges after fleeing a traffic stop where he abandoned a three year old child and narcotics. The Bladen County sheriff’s office said Kenneth Earl Johnson was arrested Nov. 19 for maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and cocaine, felony marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and failure to appear. His bond was set at $200,000.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Four arrested on drug charges

LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries

EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead after car hits ditch, light pole in SC

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died early Friday morning in a crash along Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway, troopers said. A driver was traveling east on Highway 9 when they ran off the road, […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

