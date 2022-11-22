Best jeans for women - including wide-leg, straight-leg, skinny, and mom styles

Trying to find the best jeans to work with your wardrobe is something that some people spend a lifetime (and a small fortune) trying to do. Be honest - how many pairs of jeans do you have in your wardrobe right now? And of those, how many do you actually wear?

Hunting down that perfect pair of jeans is the key to bringing any wardrobe together. However, finding the right style for you is no mean feat. From the best jeans for curvy women to the best slimming jeans , there is no end to the options currently available. That's why taking the guesswork out of this endeavor is the key to success.

"A good-fitting pair of jeans are essential to any wardrobe. Your most reliable pair of jeans can be the foundation of any outfit, and you can create more outfits around them," explains Emily Dadgarian, luxury brand expert and stylist at fashion app 28 . "Staple pieces never go off-trend and can complete any outfit. For example, throw on your favorite pair of jeans, a simple T-shirt, and a good pair of sneakers, or dress it up with a blazer, some heels, and your favorite accessories, and you’ve elevated your style!"

To ensure that you feel the most comfortable in your everyday jeans, Dadgarian also recommends getting familiar with your body. "Knowing your figure and body shape will make it a lot easier to know what cuts suit you. Also knowing your undertone helps you know what colors to buy that suit you best. This type of knowledge empowers you to make the best purchase decisions for a closet you can be proud of."

We've rounded-up the best jeans on the market below, from statement wide leg silhouettes to everyday skinnies that will never let you down.

How we selected the best jeans

Shopping for jeans is a personal decision, as no two women of the same size are really built the same way, as the way our weight distributes itself and our height can all come into play when shopping for clothing. However to help you find the best pair, we considered the quality of the denim, whether the sizing is reliable - compared to other market leading brands, and discuss how comfortable they are to wear, as well as highlighting star pieces from each brand.

We've divided the best jeans into silhouette type, denoting what shape these jeans best suit, although, there are no hard and fast rules, as there are often style solutions to make every type of jean work for you.

The best jeans, as reviewed by our experts

Best High-Waisted Jeans

The best high-waisted jeans work with everything - whether it's your favorite vintage tee or a crisp white button-up, this flattering fit doesn't just work but works well every time. But why? High-waisted denim is all about expertly sculpting your backside and accentuating your waist and supporting your midriff - the fabric extends higher on the body, and in turn, makes your legs appear longer and adds compression to your stomach area to offer some sculpting properties. Of course the level of shaping depends on the jean and while some high waisted styles can act like the best shapewear - with special slimming panels, some will simple contour you by the very nature that they come up over your tummy.

One of the most flattering jeans styles, this classic cut has earned its stamp of approval from Diane Keaton to Kaia Gerber. But, they do have their downside - putting pressure on your midsection if the fit isn't right can be uncomfortable, so getting the right fit is key. This is our foolproof list of the best high-waisted jeans that are equal parts fabulous and comfortable.

(Image credit: AG Jeans)

(Image credit: AG)

1. AG Jeans Knoxx High-Rise Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

Best high-waisted jeans overall

RRP: $225 / £280 | Sizes: 23"-32" waist | Leg length: 28"

Comfortable material Trendy style Suitable for petites Vintage high-rise fit May be slightly short on taller people

AG's high-waisted jeans are some of our favorite jeans we have ever tried. With high-rise fits there can sometimes be a worry that they will be too tight or uncomfortable when sitting down, but neither of these were an issue. The soft 100% cotton material made for exceptionally adaptable wear that we could happily keep on all day long.

Our tester said:

"More forgiving than the best skinny jeans thanks to the straighter-cut leg, I would happily make this boyfriend pair of jeans my new go-to for all occasions. I tried this pair in a size down from my usual waist measurement and they still had a little bit of breathing room, so if you have narrower hips it may be worth trying a smaller size. It only comes in one leg length, though, so this is something to be mindful of, so make friends with your local tailor to get the hem length just right for you. For petites, the 28" inseam is ideal, but for those with longer legs, be aware that these may offer a slightly cropped fit - although an ankle skimming silhouette is in style right now."

Or try

2. Ambercrombie Ultra High Rise Jeans

RRP: $89 / £72

Sizes: 23W-37W

Leg length: Extra short - extra long

Abercrombie has made a comeback with its jeans, and this high-rise '90s pair is one of our favorites. Available in a range of sizes and leg lengths, they are versatile and easy to style with the best trench coats this season.

3. M&S High Waisted Slim Flare Jeans

RRP: $51.99 / £45

Sizes: US 2-20, UK 6-24

Leg length: Short, regular, long

M&S makes both trendy and reliable jeans that will see you through all manner of events in style. For basics like the best bras or high-waisted jeans, it carries a wide range of styles and sizes for all tastes. We love this subtly flared high-waisted pair that are smart and chic.

Best straight-leg jeans

Style and wash are obviously important, but the fit of your jeans is the real deal-breaker - and straight-leg jeans remain one of the most popular styles for a reason. Straight-leg jeans are some of the most versatile jeans to buy, as the classic fit can be dressed up or down and suits all body types . When it comes to skinny vs straight jeans , straight styles feel a little more formal, and the less clingy, but still fitted silhouette is excellent for balancing out proportions.

(Image credit: Levi's)

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

1. Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Best straight-leg jeans overall

RRP: $135 / £100 | Sizes: 23"-32" waist | Leg length : 29"-31"

Super flattering Comfortable Timeless style Legs appear longer We can't fault them!

It is no secret that Levi's jeans are among the best jeans in the world, and the ribcage style is undoubtedly our favorite. Suitable for all manner of occasions and ridiculously easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe , they are both comfortable and trendy. Finding straight leg jeans to fit different body types is a bit of a mission, particularly when all styles fall slightly differently. But we are pleased to say we found that the Levi's Ribcage jeans fit just as well on those with a narrower build as they do on those with larger hips and thighs - something very tricky to find.

Our tester said:

"These jeans come in a few different leg lengths and multiple denim hues, so it's easy to find the right fit and style for you. Perhaps my favorite thing about these jeans is their durability and how long they last - expect to be able to wear your pair daily for years. For winter outfit ideas , style with everything from the best hoodies to a blazer for evenings out."

Or try

2. H&M Vintage Straight High Jeans

RRP: $29.99 / £24.99

Sizes: US 0-16, UK 4-20

Leg Length: O/S

This vintage-inspired pair of jeans from H&M is one of our favorites, as it comes in five different hues and a range of sizes. If you prefer your straight leg to be on the skinny side of the jeans spectrum, these are for you. Plus, the grey hue makes a welcome change from dark black. Style with the best winter boots for an easy fall look.

3. A.P.C. New Sailor Cropped Jeans

RRP: $278 / £200

Sizes: W24-32

Leg length: 27.8"

Switch out your leggings outfits for ensembles featuring these casually cool cropped straight leg jeans. The relaxed fit will keep you comfortable whilst the true blue denim will add some brightness to your wardrobe, no matter how you style it. For a looser take on the straight leg silhouette, these have our vote.

Best skinny jeans

While skinny jeans haven't enjoyed the best reputation according to some fashionistas, we'd argue the skinny is a fashion staple that's here to stay - it's just all in the styling. Skinny jeans are great for tucking into boots or used to offset this season's best sweaters with an oversized silhouette or a trend-led voluminous blouse.

Skinny jeans have come a long way, shaking off their reputation as uncomfortable and rigid. Styles now lift, shape, and flatter curves for a streamlined silhouette that doesn’t compromise on comfort.

(Image credit: Rag & Bone)

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

1. Rag & Bone High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans

Best everyday skinny jeans

RRP: $195 / £195 | Sizes: 23"-40" waist | Leg length: 27"

Stretchy, adaptable fit Timeless style Works for all body types More expensive

Rag & Bone are iconic in the jeans world, and for very good reason. Whether you are after slimming jeans that will make you feel comfortable, or you need some inspiration for what to wear in Rome , a pair of Rag & Bone skinnies won't fail you. This particular pair is made from an extremely comfortable material that has a decent amount of stretch to really hug your curves - ideal for everyday wear. When we tried these on, we loved how well they fit across our hips and legs, as this can be hard to come across with skinny jeans.

Our tester said:

"I found that these jeans fit true to size, with my regular waist measurement providing the perfect comfortable fit. They are designed to be cropped with a 27" inseam, but if you are petite they will most likely be just the right length for your legs. Though on the pricier side, this is by far the comfiest pair of skinny jeans I have come across. For a reliable pair of everyday jeans, they are worth the price tag."

Or try

2. Mint Velvet Joliet Grey Skinny Jeans

RRP: $160 / £89

Sizes: US 2-22, UK 6-18

Leg length: Short, regular, long

When black is too harsh and blue is too casual, go for charcoal jeans. Perfect for everyday wear or dressing up with heels and a blouse for Christmas party outfit ideas , you can't go wrong with this Mint Velvet pair. We also love that these are available in three different leg lengths, so they can cater to all heights.

3. White Stuff Amelia Skinny Jean

RRP: $86 / £55

Sizes: US 2-18, UK 6-22

Leg length: 29"

We love the teal hue of these skinny jeans that are available at a great price. Also available in dark purple and plum shades, these are definitely jeans for those who like to make a statement. Made from 80% cotton, they are comfortable and breathable too. Style with the best white trainers for a casually cool look.

Best flared jeans

When it comes to how to style flared jeans , draw inspiration from Hollywood's elite, including the likes of Selena Gomez and Kaia Gerber, as Hollywood's 'new class' has been seen strutting around with this waist-cinching, trouser-like variation on repeat. Universally flattering, it's impossible to pass up this bell bottom design, as the cinched waist and full hem line creates a curvaceous and narrowed waistline, whilst simultaneously balancing out bust lines and hips. Plus, they are the perfect option for when you're wondering how to wear cowboy boots . So, whether you're looking for black, blue, and happy-medium washes, we've found a handful of the best buys below.

(Image credit: Good American)

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

1. Good American Good Legs Flare Jeans

Best flattering flared jeans

RRP: $130 / £107 | Sizes: US and UK 00-30 | Leg length: 33.5"

Stylish and on-trend Chic '70s style Wide size range Comfortable Long leg length

We love Good American jeans for a number of reasons, but we particularly love the wide size range that really does cater to everyone. Stocking some of the best jeans for curvy women, it is a truly inclusive brand that also makes killer jeans. These flares are not only trendy and flattering, but also extremely comfortable. Fitting snug around the waist and thighs before fluting from the knee, they skim over your calves to create the illusion of longer legs.

Our tester said:

"The one and only downfall of these jeans that I found is the long inseam length - we had to fold these up to get them to fit on a petite size, which ruined the flare illusion somewhat. So essentially if you're petite you'll need to get them shorterned. However, for those who are taller or who like to wear high boots or heels with their jeans, these are perfect. An essential for a capsule wardrobe, these will look best styled with the best cashmere sweaters this season, half tucked into the waistband."

Or try

2. DL1961 Ultra High Rise Flare

RRP: $199 / £225

Sizes: 23"-33" waist

Leg length: 35"

This dark indigo shade is an excellent alternative for black denim, focusing on subtle fading through the leg and contrasting stitching. Featuring DL1961's signature 'Instasculpt technology,' the impressive blend of spandex, cotton, and polyester contours, and smooths out all body types without ever feeling confined or uncomfortable. What more could you want from the best jeans?

3. Topshop Jamie Flared Jeans

RRP: $78 / £46

Sizes: W24-34

Leg length: 30-34"

Topshop jeans are some of the best when it comes to affordable designs, and the brand also offers a wide range of on-trend styles. Available in four different shades and multiple leg lengths, there is a Jamie flare for everyone. If you want to master how to dress simple but stylish , pair these with a knitted jumper and some Chelsea boots on the weekend.

Best Mom Jeans

(Image credit: Selfridges)

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

1. 7 For All Mankind Dylan Wide-Leg High-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans

Mom jeans are some of the most favored amongst fashion lovers, and that is thanks to their trendy yet timeless shape that suits everyone. The high-waisted profile offers a slightly more relaxed fit than straight-leg styles and has been on the rise in popularity in recent months. Channel the latest shoe trends and pair with some kitten heeled mules and a tucked-in button-up shirt for a smart casual outfit , and transition them into the night with the help of one of the best Saint Laurent handbags . Sensational when styled right, this flattering fit will replace the need for sweatpants and have you remaining equally as comfortable.

Best mom jeans for everyday wear

RRP: $179 / £180 | Sizes: W24-31 | Leg length: 27"

Made from quality denim Stretchy and comfortable Subtly tapered leg Trendy raw hems Small size range

When it comes to mom jeans, comfort is key. That's why this 7 For All Mankind pair has our vote for the best everyday mom jeans, as their slouchy fit is perfect for whatever the day throws at you. The raw cut hem keeps things casual whilst the deep blue color is ideal for dressing up with the best designer tote bags . Though pricey for a pair of jeans, this is probably our favorite pair that we've tried thanks to their versatility and sturdy material that is bound to last.

Our tester said:

" How to style baggy jeans can be tricky, especially on petite frames, however I think that this pair gives just the right amount of bagginess through the leg without overwhelming the figure. Be mindful that these do come up large, so I opted for a size down from my regular size, and there was still some space for movement. If you want to invest in one staple pair of jeans that has unlimited versatility, the Dylan would be my pick.

Don't forget to balance out the relaxed fit by making your top half more fitted or tailored. This can be as simple as tucking your top in to highlight your waist, slipping on a blazer for a nipped in look, or half tucking in your top to balance proportions."

Or try

2. Weekday Voyage High Straight Jeans

RRP: $60 / £40

Sizes: W23-34

Leg length: 26-32"

Weekday's denim collection is vast, with more than 180 styles available. This much variety can be overwhelming, so allow us to point you in the direction of Voyage. Voyage is a classic high-waist, straight-leg jeans that'll flatter almost all figures. Style with a Burberry trench coat - or a similar alternative for a smart yet laid-back look.

3. Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans

RRP: $98 / £83

Sizes: W23-33

Leg length: 29-31"

Available in petite, regular, and tall, these Madewell jeans are the perfect casual trouser for styling with the best Christmas jumpers this season. Crafted from 100% cotton, they are a high-quality denim that is built to last. Be aware that they are on the rigid side and don't offer any stretch, so you may want to size up if you prefer a relaxed fit.

Best Shaping Jeans

If you like to feel supported by your jeans, you may consider investing in a shaping pair. From slimming jeans that hold you in to those that support and accentuate curves, the best jeans should make you feel comfortable in your skin and have you reaching for them day after day. Available in a vast range of silhouettes and fits, you're bound to find a pair of shaping jeans that you love. Most of these body-hugging profiles offer a tummy-control feature that tucks wearers in, enhances curves, and smooths out any problematic midsections or love handles. With built-in panels from the inside out, these jeans work miracles on just about everyone.

(Image credit: Spanx)

1. Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

Best shaping jeans overall

RRP: $98 / £112 | Sizes: XS-XXXL | Leg length: 32"-37"

Streamlined pull-on style Fitted through the hip and thigh Available in a wide range of sizes Comfortable fit More casual style

The master of pull-on silhouettes, Spanx knows how to make a comfortable yet trendy pair of shaping jeans that work for a wide range of body types. We love that this pair offers petite, regular, and tall inseams, as well as a large size range that will cater to most shoppers. Famed for shapewear, we already know that Spanx products are high-quality, and the jeans offering is no different.

Our tester said:

"Featuring hidden tummy shaping, this pair of jeans is ideal for wearing with cropped or tight tops that look best when not tucked in. The brand also offers flared and straight-leg styles, though I think that the skinnies perform the best when it comes to shaping. Team with the best winter boots for a chic and flattering look that will have you feeling as good as you look."

Or try

2. Athleta Sculptek Ultra Skinny Midnight Jean

RRP: $118 / £87

Sizes: US 0-16, UK 4-20

Leg length: 29.5-32.5"

Made with Sculptek™ fiber, these jeans stretch with you before snapping back into shape after wear. Suitable for hiking and climbing, the Athleta pants really can do it all. Team with the best waterproof jackets for drizzly winter walks, or dress up with some heels for an outfit that doesn't compromise on comfort or flexibility throughout the day.

3. Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Bootcut Jeans

RRP: $88 (US only)

Sizes: US 00-18

Leg length: 31 & 32"

These bootcut jeans come highly recommended by customers, boasting multiple five-star reviews for their impossibly comfortable fit. Designed to sculpt, shape and hold, the bootcut style adds length and balance to your look whilst keeping on-trend. For an evening look, team with the best designer bags and a leather blazer.

Best Wide-Leg Jeans

The best wide-leg jeans are another no-brainer that should be on everyone's shopping list this year. Perfect for styling with the best loafers for women for a smart-casual dress code, or with a half-tucked baggy tee to channel this season's '90s fashion trends , there's no going wrong.

Proportionately, they're as flattering as the best flared jeans or high-waisted versions, but this vintage-inspired grunge silhouette is regenerated. Go for a cropped version in a medium-wash to showcase the best platform boot, and transition into the summer season by swapping those shoes out for a platform sandal or wedge.

(Image credit: Saks Fifth Avenue)

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

1. Good American Good Waist Palazzo Jeans

Best wide leg jeans

RRP: $128 / £118 | Sizes: US 00-18, UK 4-22 | Leg length: 33.5"

Wide size range Trendy style Comfortable, stretchy fit Comes up large

We already know why Good American jeans are some of the best, but this wide leg pair reiterates all the reasons we love the brand. One of our favorite American clothing brands , there's no one its jeans won't work for. This pair in particular proves that wide leg silhouettes are chic and flattering, and the light blue hue is perfect for livening up any look.

Our tester said:

"I tried this pair on in my usual size, and whilst they fit nicely on the legs, the waist came up pretty large. If you are smaller on the legs than the waist, you will definitely want to take a size or two down from normal. These jeans also have a pretty long inseam at 33.5", so those looking for the best petite jeans may choose to style these with heeled boots or platforms - or nip into your local tailor and get them taken up. For a super trendy look, channel the fall 2022 fashion trends and style with a delicate cami for some '90s minimalism."

Or try

2. Everlane The Way-High Sailor Jean

RRP: $118 / £118

Sizes: W23-33

Leg length: 27.5", 29.5"

Everlane denim is a great pick when you want to be more mindful with your shopping, as its products are made sustainably and from organic materials. These wide leg jeans are just the right shape for us - sitting between wide and straight, they play into the trend without going overboard. Style with soft sweaters this season for an unbeatably cozy look.

3. Levi's Wide Barrel Jeans

RRP: $118 / £160

Sizes: W24-32

Leg length: O/S

If you want to take wide leg jeans to the extreme, look no further. This vintage-inspired pair from Levi's is about as baggy as they get, and we love the exaggerated look. Great for pairing with all manner of winter shoes, there's no going wrong. Wondering how to style oversized t-shirts ? To make a statement, half tuck your best tee into these bottoms and float back to the '90s.

Best Boyfriend Jeans

The borrowed-from-the-boys-inspired silhouette is a step up from your best joggers but has the same elegance as your little black dress. Victoria Beckham favours this relaxed style, paired with a crisp white button-up, so don't miss out on a chance to replicate her signature slouchy style. Stay casually cool in a distressed light wash teamed with the best fleeces this season, or elevate your look with the best wool coats paired with a darker wash.

More relaxed than a straight leg jean, but not quite as baggy as wide-leg designs, the boyfriend jeans gives the perfect happy medium when it comes to loose leg fits.

(Image credit: Zara)

1. Zara High-Rise Five Pocket Jeans

Best overall boyfriend jeans

RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | Sizes: US 0-12, UK 4-16 | Leg length: N/A

Affordable Comfortable and relaxed fit Great for everyday Made from 100% cotton Runs large

Zara's jeans offering is plentiful, which is why it's the brand we turn to time after time for affordable denim. One of the best Spanish clothing brands , the styles are always the perfect balance of trendy and timeless, which is exactly what the best jeans should be. This relaxed fit pair, in particular, has our vote as the best overall boyfriend jeans because of the simultaneously slouchy yet chic look they give to any outfit.

Our tester said:

"Made from 100% cotton and with a faded look across the thighs, these jeans capture the casually cool boyfriend look without breaking the bank. Plus, at least 20% of the cotton in this pair is recycled, which is something I'm happy to see when shopping with straight-to-market brands. I also love the tapered fit of these jeans, ideal for those who prefer slightly more room around the hips and thighs, but don't want to go for a wide-leg look. This pair does run slightly large, so it is probably worth sizing down if you prefer a slightly more fitted look. However, to embrace the baggier boyfriend style, I think sticking to your usual size is ideal. Team with the best designer backpacks for a smart-casual office look, or style with a white button up and trainers for brunch dates."

Or try

2. Raey Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

RRP: $165 / £140

Sizes: W27.6-39.4

Leg length: 30.2"

We know not everyone can get behind the low-rise fit, but we love it on these baggy boyfriend jeans that are both trendy and timeless. Definitely one of the most comfortable looking pairs we have come across, these are both casual and smart thanks to the black hue. Use how to style cargo pants as inspo for how to wear this baggy silhouette.

3. M&S Boyfriend Ankle Grazer Jeans

RRP: $68.99 / £39.50

Sizes: US 2-20, UK 6-24

Leg length: Petite, regular, long

Available in a wide range of sizes and leg lengths, these boyfriend jeans will work for everyone. We love the ripped knee detail that will add some edge to your look, whilst the perfect blue denim will fit effortlessly into any wardrobe. Channel the handbag trends 2022 and style with a graphic crossbody bag.

Best Plus-Size Jeans

Imagine living in a world where the best plus-size jeans are a dime a dozen. If you said that sentence roughly five years ago, you might think we're crazy. But fortunately, brands (and retailers) have made good strides in the right direction, with a much greater number of brands working on making their sizes more inclusive (take a look at our guide to the best plus size clothing brands for some more inspiration).

And while it used to just be classic styles and colorways offered in extended sizes, we're seeing a much great variety of leg silhouettes and denim trends carried through into plus szies. From straight to skinny, and yes, even bell-bottoms, here are our top selects.

(Image credit: River Island)

1. River Island Curve Jeans

Best plus-size jeans

RRP: $91 / £47 | Sizes: US: 14-24 / UK: 18-28 | Leg length: 32inches

Leather look Great comfort fit High waist offers light sculpting Available up to a size 28 Slick coated style not suitable for all occasions

Some of the best plus size jeans, the River Island Curve range was much celebrated when it first launched, delivering trend-worthy styles up to a size 28. Already making some of the best jeans, the brand's extensive curve offering - across all denim styles is one of the best and most affordable on the market.

Our tester said:

"While its regular cotton denim is great for everyday use and incredibly versatile - thanks to the great wash selection, it's the slick, leather look jeans that have become a firm favorite of mine. Offering the same lightly contouring shape - thanks to the high waist design, you can use this as an example of how to style leather pants , and enjoy the extra directional feel they deliver. Super comfortable, with a good amount of stretch, this plus size jeans add an edge to every look."

Or try

2. Simply Be 24/7 Vintage Blue Straight Leg Jeans

RRP: £26 (UK only)

Sizes: 10-32

Leg length: S-L

Already known for great plus size clothing, Simply Be has a fantastic collection of denim up to a size 32, making it one of the most size inclusive fashion brands. This straight leg jeans design is ideal for everyday and comes in a number of washes.

3. Levi's 501 Cropped Blue Wash Jeans

RRP: $98 / £95

Sizes: US: 14-24 / UK 14-24

Leg Length: O/S

Style savvy women love these jeans. The 501 classic but with an ankle-skimming finish, these jeans do have a tendency to come up big, so sizing down is advised. The raw hem, gives this timeless style a directional finish, while the wash makes it versatile.

Best Petite Jeans

While the best petite jeans are one of the most shoppable styles on the market, shorter women everywhere know the challenges that come with finding the right fit. And, celebrity stylist Erin Nöel understands the struggle. "Candace Cameron Bure is one of my clients, and she is petite. We have spent a lot of time trying different styles and tricks to make sure her proportions work on her petite frame," explains Nöel. And one of those 'tricks' is knowing your proportions off-hand. "It's always good to have your measurements," she explains, especially when dealing with your inseam (which is the top of the inside of your leg to the floor). Generally speaking, petite women can wear all styles of jeans, but it boils down to knowing "where the hem lands".

"Petite [women] are on average 25-27 inches for skinny jeans and 23-25 inches for cropped jeans," so it's all about knowing where you want your jeans to hit. "Cropped (above the ankle) or full-length" is the key, she concludes. But if you aren't so sure what style best speaks to your aesthetic, we're here to help. From cropped to flare, we've rounded up the best petite styles on the market below.

(Image credit: Hollister)

1. Hollister High-Rise Dark Wash Vintage Flare Jeans

Best flared petite jeans

RRP: $54.95 / £42 | Sizes: US 4-14, UK 4-18 | Leg length: 30-34"

Available in three leg lengths Stretchy, comfortable fit Universally flattering Available in multiple colors More trend-led styles

If you still know Hollister as teenage-centric retailer, you need to re-familiarize yourself with its current clothing offering. Now focused on high-quality basics, Hollister's jeans collection in particular is one of the best on the market for petites. They use a numerical system for measuring jeans, meaning that if you are between sizes you can still get a pair to fit you perfectly. Plus, they offer 'curve' cut jeans that have more room around the hips and bum, so you can say goodbye to that awkward waist gap that often appears at the back of other jeans.

Our tester said:

"My favorite thing about these jeans is the stretchy, adaptable fit that makes for longer-lasting comfort. When I wear our Hollister jeans, I never get that too-tight feeling that can ruin even the best outfits, but instead feel held in and supported without being suffocated. Plus, the flared style lends itself perfectly to styling with the best knee high boots . As a petite, the short leg length fits beautifully as a full-length pair of jeans - something that is rare at straight-to-market retailers. Though finding the best jeans for petites isn't easy, I think these are pretty close to perfect."

Or try

2. Boden Relaxed Straight Jeans

RRP: $98 / £75

Sizes: US 2-18, UK 6-20

Leg length: Petite, regular, long

Boden is one of our favorite British clothing brands , and we love that it also carries a range of leg lengths for its jeans. This ombre pair is unique and modern without compromising on wearability, meaning there is no end to styling opportunities. But for an extra chic look, we'd pair them with loafers.

3. Levi's 501 Cropped Jeans

RRP: $98 / £95

Sizes: W23-34

Leg length: 26-30"

The Levi's 501 style is a total classic, and the good news is they offer a cropped version that is ideal for petites. Available in three different petite-friendly lengths, this is our go-to when it comes to staple petite jeans. Take inspo from the best shoes to wear with leggings to find the right footwear for this straight fit.

How to shop for jeans online

We're not always able to put our jeans through their paces in the fitting rooms. To find your perfect match, consider these factors when shopping online:

Check the fabric composition: if you want a pair of jeans that fit like a glove, interrogate the fabric. When it comes to rigid mom jeans, choose a pair made of 100% cotton - no spandex, no elastane, no stretch. However, you'll want precisely the opposite with the best skinny jeans.

if you want a pair of jeans that fit like a glove, interrogate the fabric. When it comes to rigid mom jeans, choose a pair made of 100% cotton - no spandex, no elastane, no stretch. However, you'll want precisely the opposite with the best skinny jeans. Know your style: we're all for testing the latest clothing trends , but when it comes to jeans, choose a style that you know suits you. This especially rings true if you want to spend more than usual on a pair.

we're all for testing the latest clothing trends , but when it comes to jeans, choose a style that you know suits you. This especially rings true if you want to spend more than usual on a pair. Read the reviews: many retailers now have a dedicated section of consumer reviews, which highlight the reviewer's size, fit, and overall recommendations. Do a quick Google spot check before splashing your cash.

many retailers now have a dedicated section of consumer reviews, which highlight the reviewer's size, fit, and overall recommendations. Do a quick Google spot check before splashing your cash. Order two sizes: jeans often come up slightly too small. So as a general rule, order the size you'd normally opt for, as well as one size up. Check the brand's size chart against your own measurements, as every retailer is different. Lastly, be sure the retailer you're ordering from offers free and convenient returns.

Can cheap jeans ever be sustainable?

Luckily, a lot of high-street brands, such as Marks & Spencer and F&F, are making moves to be kinder to the planet, teaming up with the Better Cotton Initiative to support sustainable cotton practices that benefit farmers, too. Look out for Topshop Considered, H&M Conscious, and Levi’s Sustainable for planet-friendly pieces.

Remember, you'll still need to max out on how many times you wear your denim to offset the carbon footprint and make them a truly sustainable fashion purchase. But something tells us that won't be a problem thanks to these seriously flattering styles.