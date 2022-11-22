Read full article on original website
Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
Man arrested on multiple drug charges after Daviess County traffic stop
A man has been arrested on several drug charges after a traffic stop in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. Washington police say an officer pulled over a vehicle on East National Highway near Meridian Street on Friday around 10:30 for a traffic violation. Authorities say Deputy with the Daviess...
More information on shooting reported on Garfield Avenue
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve received more information on the shooting reported to have happened at the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police tell us the victim claimed to be shot when on Maple Street. Officers say the victim was shot twice, but they are expected to be ok. Officials say still no arrests have […]
Police: Two shot at one another on Clay Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night. Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt. Beck was charged with: Assault, 1st degree Wanton Endangerment-1st degree Hannah was charged […]
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
Missing Providence juvenile found
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State family tells us a teenage boy is back home after his disappearance. The family of 16-year old Graham Watson of Providence previously told us they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Tuesday. Watson’s mother told us he needed to come home so he can go to rehab. She […]
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
Six arrested after large amount of drugs discovered during Madisonville search warrant
Six people are being charged in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers, detectives, and deputies went to serve a search warrant at some apartments on North Seminary Street on Tuesday evening in search of 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin, who was wanted after fleeing from the Kentucky State Police in October.
Jasper PD Arrest Driver after Running Red Light
Jasper- On Wednesday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested a driver after running a light. Officers report around 5:35pm on November 23rd, 58-year-old Phillip Letterman was pulled over after running a red light on Newton Street. During that stop, officers suspected Letterman to be under the influence of a substance.
HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana. A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana.
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General Store
The Dollar General Store on State Road 662 Newburgh was ordered to be closed by the Warrick County Health Department. Photo by(Dollar General Website) "A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily. According to WCHD, the order was issued after the store was found to have "repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personals safety or have been found in violation to provisions of applicable ordinances."
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for an Evansville tutor accused of taking pictures of juveniles in an EVSC bathroom. Jacob Butler was facing child exploitation, child molestation and voyeurism charges. According to an affidavit, in December 2021, the principal at Vogel Elementary School called police...
USPS employee caught in Henderson with 10 pounds of marijuana, stolen mail, police say
A United States Postal Service employee was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky, after being caught with a large amount of marijuana and stolen mail, police say. Authorities said Monday that investigators with multiple agencies saw 28-year-old Destiny Thomas, a USPS employee, deliver a package to her home on North Elm Street.
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
ISP Saturation Patrol
Friday night the Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of the tickets were for speeding.
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
