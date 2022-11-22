The Dollar General Store on State Road 662 Newburgh was ordered to be closed by the Warrick County Health Department. Photo by(Dollar General Website) "A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily. According to WCHD, the order was issued after the store was found to have "repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personals safety or have been found in violation to provisions of applicable ordinances."

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO