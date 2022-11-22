ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December

SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC
CNET

Stimulus Payments 2022: Your State Could Still Owe You a Check

As the holidays roll in, we could all use some extra money. South Carolina has started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up to $800 to eligible taxpayers. The income tax rebates were approved by state lawmakers as part of this year's $8.4 billion budget, according to the state Department of Revenue, and payments will continue to go out through December.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
live5news.com

Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

$3.1M in locally grown food headed to South Carolina schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

FEMA financial aid available for SC residents affected by Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced residents who suffered property damage from Hurricane Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties can now register for disaster assistance. FEMA Individual Assistance helps residents affected by Ian with storm-related costs that are not covered by their insurance. Officials...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina taking a beating this flu season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After flu cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is surging ahead of Thanksgiving – with Georgia and South Carolina among the hardest-hit states. Officials with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100...
GEORGIA STATE

