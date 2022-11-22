Read full article on original website
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
walterborolive.com
SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December
SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
CNET
Stimulus Payments 2022: Your State Could Still Owe You a Check
As the holidays roll in, we could all use some extra money. South Carolina has started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up to $800 to eligible taxpayers. The income tax rebates were approved by state lawmakers as part of this year's $8.4 billion budget, according to the state Department of Revenue, and payments will continue to go out through December.
wgac.com
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
FOX Carolina
Utility company scams are on the rise during colder months, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs warns consumers about utility scams that pop up this time of year. Utility scams can happen over the phone or in person, but the goal is always the same. Callers will try to cause you to panic so that...
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
live5news.com
‘H is for Hiring’ campaign aims to fill SC’s open hospital jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A new campaign is underway to fill thousands of open jobs in South Carolina hospitals, and it starts by trying to grab the attention of travelers during one of the busiest weeks of the year. The South Carolina Hospital Association just kicked off its “H is...
$3.1M in locally grown food headed to South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
abccolumbia.com
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina taking a beating this flu season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After flu cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is surging ahead of Thanksgiving – with Georgia and South Carolina among the hardest-hit states. Officials with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
