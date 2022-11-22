The Nebraska football team’s 2022 season came to a merciful end with a little bit of hype and hope on the way out. After yet another losing season, there were more than a few Husker fans who were ready to get this thing over with. It wouldn’t have been out of the question if the Cornhuskers players also came into the Black Friday matchup ready to just be done.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO