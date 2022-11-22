Every day, custom Internet of Things (IoT) applications process vast quantities of corporate data, including private, sensitive data about the company and its clients. Hackers can blackmail the company or sell the data to other malicious parties were they to obtain access to this information. A data breach is sometimes one of the worst things that can happen to a business, as it can irreversibly harm its reputation and cause considerable financial loss. If seasoned thieves can infiltrate an IoT application, they can quickly interrupt the network's functionality and allow sensitive data to fall into the wrong hands. With all of these hazards, it is necessary to safeguard the IoT application from ransomware attacks and ensure its security [1]. Here are nine suggestions for making the most of your IoT applications while enhancing their security and protecting against cyber threats.

2 DAYS AGO