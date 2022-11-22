Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
Reimagine Learning With Gamification
I’m not happy with the way learning happens today within organizations. Learning professionals can do so much more! There are many like me who want learning to transform with the time we operate in. The way it should transform, however, depends on whom you’re asking. I try to build my answer, my idea of how learning can transform with the help of gamification and data, with my understanding of these domains. There are many ways in which gaming and learning collide; the top 5 ways in which I think we can reimagine learning with gamification and games would be the following.
elearningindustry.com
Tips For Creating A Safe And Secure eLearning Environment
Chances are good that your organization isn’t quite ready to abandon traditional classroom training, but eLearning can certainly supplement and complement your learning delivery. If your company is new to eLearning, however, there are some important considerations before you start developing your training. Tips For Creating A Safe, Secure,...
elearningindustry.com
How Important Is Technology In Education?
In Sanskrit. the word for education is "shiksha." The meaning of "shiksha" is the sense of learning and acquiring knowledge. Knowledge, learning, and information: the word "education" is used in the English language, and is derived from the Latin word "educatum" which means "teaching work." Some great scholars have attributed its origin to "educare" which means "to raise."
elearningindustry.com
6 Ways Nonprofit Software Can Jumpstart Your Fundraising Strategy
“Panhandling” usually has a negative connotation. It’s why charities advocate for donation via formal institutions rather than street-side hand-outs. The latter are often exploitative, and might not have any real, long-term impact. That said, even within the NGO space, there’s a measure of “begging” involved. You still have to “advertise” your deficiency and inspire contributors. Is there any way LMS can make this process less tiresome and more efficient? Here are 6 ways that nonprofit software can help donors dig a bit deeper in their pockets for your worthy cause.
elearningindustry.com
Ways To Protect Mobile Applications Against Cyber Threats
Every day, custom Internet of Things (IoT) applications process vast quantities of corporate data, including private, sensitive data about the company and its clients. Hackers can blackmail the company or sell the data to other malicious parties were they to obtain access to this information. A data breach is sometimes one of the worst things that can happen to a business, as it can irreversibly harm its reputation and cause considerable financial loss. If seasoned thieves can infiltrate an IoT application, they can quickly interrupt the network's functionality and allow sensitive data to fall into the wrong hands. With all of these hazards, it is necessary to safeguard the IoT application from ransomware attacks and ensure its security [1]. Here are nine suggestions for making the most of your IoT applications while enhancing their security and protecting against cyber threats.
Comments / 0