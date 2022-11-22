Read full article on original website
Related
goodmorningamerica.com
Take 50% off skin care, makeup and more during Sephora's Black Friday sale
Though you may be busy shopping for gifts for friends and family on Black Friday, you can surely make some time to treat yourself to Sephora's Black Friday and Cyber Week deals too. Sephora's Black Friday sale features 50% off favorites like Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Huda Beauty's...
goodmorningamerica.com
Best Black Friday fitness deals 2022: Save on sneakers, equipment, apparel and more
Black Friday is here and it's a great time to get a head start on any New Year's resolutions with some shiny new fitness items. Whether you are looking for new gym sneakers, a yoga mat for home workouts, group classes and everything in between, plenty of stores have knocked down prices, offering shoppers amazing opportunities to save.
goodmorningamerica.com
Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale: Shop deals on UGG, Barefoot Dreams and more
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is on now, meaning shoppers can score discounts on everything from men's and women's clothing, shoes and accessories, home goods, beauty and more. Shop now and find deals on brands like Nike, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, Skims. Plus, find discounted holiday decor,...
Comments / 0