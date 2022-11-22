ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Snag the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 beauty deals on makeup, skincare and more

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
goodmorningamerica.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Us Weekly

The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Black Friday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Black Friday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals (Updated 11/22) Clothing...
CNN

Shop the very best beauty deals of Cyber Monday 2022 now

Whether you’re holiday shopping for a beauty gift set, restocking your skin care routine, looking for new makeup or trying find hair care that actually tames your locks, you’ll find Cyber Monday deals on all that and more from Sephora, Ulta, Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics and other favorite beauty brands.
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
The Independent

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2022: Best deals on Mulberry, Dyson, Le Creuset, Charlotte Tilbury and more

Black Friday weekend is here, with deals to snap up from big-name brands like The White Company, Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Pandora, Nintendo and Hotel Chocolat. Perfectly timed if you’re looking to save some money on Christmas shopping, the annual sales extravaganza runs right through until Cyber Monday on 28 November. So, get set to discover deals across all shopping sections, from home appliances and tech to TVs, laptops, gaming, beauty, fashion and toys.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsOur expert shopping team here at IndyBest is on hand to keep you posted on all the best Black Friday...
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
NorthcentralPA.com

How to set your Cyber Monday shopping strategy

The Monday following Thanksgiving, known as Cyber Monday, has historically been a one-day, online-exclusive sale event. But now, as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday season sales increasingly expand and blend into one another, it’s becoming more difficult to resist the constant pressure to shop. A solid strategy can help you make the most of Cyber Monday without busting your budget. Here’s what to do. Know what’s on sale ...
TODAY.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: Shop the best sales on Nintendo, Apple and more

We hope all that turkey and pumpkin pie didn’t put you in too much of a food coma — because you certainly don’t want to sleep on the Black Friday deals that have dropped this morning. Retailers like Target, Amazon and Nordstrom have released a ton of post-holiday sales, but it’ll be remiss of you not to keep an eye out for the must-have deals Walmart has in store.
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty, Toys and More (Updating)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday is in now full swing at online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives on Sale During Black FridayThe Best Black Friday Travel Deals on Luggage, Flights, Hotels and MoreThe Best Black Friday Beauty Sales on Sunday Riley, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and More (Updating) Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores encouraged customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors...
SheKnows

HSN's Black Friday Deals Have Already Arrived — Here Are 5 You Should Shop Now

Black Friday might officially be four days away, but it’s happening at HSN right now. The retailer already dropped some Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. Whether you’ve been wishing for some brand-new appliances or hoping to score some great discounts while doing some holiday shopping, you should check HSN’s deals out. This year, the retailer is offering free shipping, and five FlexPay on everything, which means you don’t have to pay a lump sum for the items on your list!  HSN’s Black Friday has a little bit of everything for everyone. There are tech deals, discounted kitchen...

