World Cup 2022: Adidas reveal Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Golden Glove trophies

Adidas have revealed the trophies that will be awarded to the best player, the top scorer and the best goalkeeper at the World Cup 2022.

The Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Golden Glove are considered some of the most prestigious awards in world football, with some of the game's greatest legends having received them in tournaments gone by.

The likes of Diego Maradona (1986), Ronaldo (1998) and Zinedine Zidane (2006) have won the Golden Ball in the past. The current holder is Luka Modric, whose performances earned him the prize at Russia 2018.

Strikers including Paolo Rossi (1982), Eusebio (1966) and Gerd Muller (1970) have won the Golden Boot, along with two Englishmen – Gary Lineker at Mexico 86 and current holder Harry Kane.

Iker Casillas (2010), Manuel Neuer (2014) and Thibault Courtois (2018) are the past three winners of the Golden Glove award, given to the outstanding goalkeeper every four years.

The prizes will be awarded at the end of the World Cup 2022.