Hiker saves himself by climbing back up cliff after terrifying 30ft fall

By Cat Ellis
 5 days ago

A Taiwanese hiker managed to rescue himself by climbing back up a 30ft cliff after falling while hiking solo on Guguan Baxian Mountain on Friday.

The man, identified by local media as Mr Yang, escaped with only grazes to his head and left leg, but felt dizzy and had no phone signal, so he decided to spend the night at the foot of the cliff. After waking early on Saturday morning, he managed to climb back onto the trail and alert his family.

His brother called emergency services shortly after 6:30am, and rescuers were able to find Mr Yang and accompany him down the mountain, but he declined medical assistance. The rescuers commented that it was lucky he was wearing a thick coat and long hiking pants, which protected him during his fall and kept him warm overnight.

It's essential to carry a phone if you choose to go hiking alone, but you should also let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

Make sure you carry a map and compass, and know how to use them (see our guide how to use a compass ). It's also a good idea to carry pepper spray if it's legal where you are, and avoid wearing headphones so you're aware of your surroundings.

Plan your route carefully in advance, sticking to established trails and taking into account local weather conditions and your own abilities, and don't deviate from it. If you realize that the trail isn't what you expected or the weather turns bad, don't hesitate to turn back and return the way you came.

Some hikers also choose to carry and emergency beacon or satellite communicator so they can send an SOS even in areas without mobile connectivity. For more advice, see our guide hiking alone: risks benefits and top tips .

How to get fit for hiking

Learn how to get fit for hiking with 6 steps to take before you hit the trail to improve your efficiency cut down on your risk of injury. Getting fit for hiking might seem like kind of a pointless exercise. After all, don’t you go hiking in order to get fit? Well, yes, hiking is great exercise, but if you’re new to it, returning to the hills after an injury or long break, or you’re training for a long distance hike, getting in shape before you go is a really sensible idea. After all, if you overdo it without the proper conditioning, or have bad postural or walking habits that get reinforced with all of those miles of walking, you could end up injuring yourself or even just not walking as efficiently as you’d like. Learning how to get fit for hiking helps you to increase your stamina and improve your leg strength before you hit the trail, so that you can go further and have a good time while you’re doing it. So before you even lace up your hiking boots, make sure you integrate these six tips into your routine.
Ski vs snowboard boots: a quick beginner’s guide

We highlight the main differences between ski vs snowboard boots to help you find firm footing at the gear store. Skiing and snowboarding boots are both big, insulated and waterproof boots that attach to either your skis or snowboard via bindings, but if you’re a newcomer to winter sports and thinking that the two are interchangeable, the similarities end there. You’ll need ski boots for skiing and snowboard boots for snowboarding. We don’t really think you should choose your snow sport based on the boots if we’re being honest, but if you’re curious to understand the differences in the gear before making your mind up about which winter activity you’re going to pursue, we get it! We highlight the main differences between ski vs snowboard boots below to help you find firm footing at the gear store.
Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

