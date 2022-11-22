DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO