connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: The "Old" Bridgeport Dairy Queen and a Visit to West Virginia from Jack Dempsey in 1932
Who remembers when the Dairy Queen was located on the opposite side of Main Street? This is before it became the Bridgeport Dairy King and today the building hosts East of Chicago Pizza. This photo is believed to be from the mid-1980s. And the advertisement is that "We Have Chocolate." Anyone know details about the other business shown?
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County judge denies request by vacation rental owner to require a transfer of license to new owners
A Lincoln County circuit judge has denied a request by the owner of three vacation rentals in the Bayshore area of Waldport to require the sheriff’s office to issue a rental license to potential new buyers of one of his properties. Judge Amanda Benjamin issued her ruling Wednesday, a...
Construction company owner donates home, raises money for Otis wildfire survivors
Melynda and Tye Small are not good at asking for help. But after two years of helping members of their Otis community rebuild after the Echo Mountain Complex Fire, the community thought it was about time the Smalls received some help of their own.
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
kptv.com
Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter
The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snowplow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter. ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that include...
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Salem?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
kptv.com
Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in NE Portland, suspect in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital after he allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bar in northeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday and was taken down by patrons before officers arrived, according to police. Jared Berglund manages a bar just a couple doors down...
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder. Arriving on scene, […]
WDTV
I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
Restaurant Road Trip: Big Sandy Brews
With beer, wine and food, few do it better than Big Sandy Brews in Bruceton Mills.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
WDTV
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash
An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.
foxwilmington.com
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
