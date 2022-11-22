ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, OR

WBOY

1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
WBOY 12 News

U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation. According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder.   Arriving on scene, […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

