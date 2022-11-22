Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future
It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!
LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
Lynch: Tiger Woods’ $15 million bonus was a bargain — the PGA Tour owes him so much more
The only shared commonality between Jay Monahan and Charles Dickens — other than both debuting to American audiences in Boston — is that each created a PIP that inspired great expectations among the lower orders. Dickens’ ‘Pip’ was the protagonist of his exquisite 1861 novel; Monahan’s is more prosaic: the Player Impact Program, his widely-criticized plan to reward those players who most impact the PGA Tour’s business.
Tiger and Charlie Woods to return to 2022 PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are hoping the third time is the charm at the 2022 PNC Championship. The father-and-son duo are returning to compete in the December family event, the tournament announced. The Woods have been a compelling duo to watch the last two years, finishing in seventh...
Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person
Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says
The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
Jon Rahm might not be too pleased with Tiger Woods' OWGR if he wins in Albany
It's probably unlikely given what we've seen of Tiger Woods in 2022, but if he were to somehow win the Hero World Challenge he would jump more than 1,000 spots in the world rankings. This is according to the reliable golf stat account @VC606, who has already crunched the numbers.
LIV Golf player Kevin Na sees plan to cement Masters spot backfire in Brisbane
LIV Golf player Kevin Na made a rare trip to down under this week for the Australian PGA Championship in a bid to backdoor his way into the 2023 Masters. But the American was forced to withdraw before pegging it up in the first round due to injury, according to WA Today.
Phil Mickelson joins Tiger Woods in auctioning some handmade memorabilia
Tiger Woods is not the only person auctioning some memorabilia, as Phil Mickelson has confirmed he is putting the Scotty Cameron he used to claim his 21st PGA Tour victory up for sale. Last week GolfMagic reported that Woods' famous Sunday red Nike shirt from the 2010 Masters was being...
Best Peter Millar Golf Deals: complimentary gift with each Black Friday purchase
Peter Millar Golf is giving all golfers a complimentary catchall tray with a built-in charging pad with all online purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The offer starts today and runs through to Monday November 28. With that in mind, here at GolfMagic we have selected what we consider...
Cameron Smith "nervous" after teeing up chance for win on Australian homecoming
Cameron Smith admitted he's feeling the nerves after he teed up the chance to win on his homecoming at the Australian PGA Championship. Smith, 29, last tasted victory at LIV Golf's Invitational in Chicago, which was his second start on the Saudi-financed tour after jumping ship from the PGA Tour in a $140m deal.
Australian PGA Championship Turns Yellow In Memory Of Jarrod Lyle
Players and fans wear yellow at Royal Queensland to honour late Australian golfer and raise money for cancer charity
Get 20% Off All Second Hand Golf Clubs During Black Friday
Get 20% off all second hand golf clubs at GolfClubs4Cash during Black Friday
