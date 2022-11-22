The protests in Xinjiang broke out overnight after a deadly apartment fire killed ten people, including three kids. Videos on social media appear to show emergency crews slowed down by Covid measures around the high-rise, taking three hours to put the flames out. China’s government tried tweaking the Covid rules, but with record high cases, they’re bearing down again, but now, with pushback from citizens all across the country.Nov. 27, 2022.

17 HOURS AGO