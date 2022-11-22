Read full article on original website
More anti-Covid protests in China triggered by deadly fire
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Protests against China’s restrictive Covid-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used...
Brazil school shooter kills 3, injures 13 at two campuses
BRASILIA, Brazil — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school students...
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson. But on...
Body of girl found in Italy mudslide; death toll rises to 2
MILAN — Search teams pulled the body of a young girl from her family home on Sunday as they dug through mud for a second day in the search for people still missing after an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. The Naples prefect confirmed that...
At least a dozen people missing in Italian landslide
At least 12 people are missing and one person is dead after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Ischia, Italy.Nov. 26, 2022.
Tennis-List of Davis Cup winners
Nov 27 (Reuters) - List of Davis Cup winners since the competition began in 1900:. 2020–21: Russian Tennis Federation bt Croatia 2-0 Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Growing protests in China over zero-Covid restrictions
The protests in Xinjiang broke out overnight after a deadly apartment fire killed ten people, including three kids. Videos on social media appear to show emergency crews slowed down by Covid measures around the high-rise, taking three hours to put the flames out. China’s government tried tweaking the Covid rules, but with record high cases, they’re bearing down again, but now, with pushback from citizens all across the country.Nov. 27, 2022.
China factory protests could disrupt U.S. supply chain
Workers are protesting near the Foxconn factory campus, where most of the world’s iPhones are made, in defiance against grinding zero Covid rules in China. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has more details on the impact on global supply chains.Nov. 26, 2022.
Inside a U.S. and Colombian operation to bust human traffickers
On the border between Colombia and Panama, where migrants wait to make their way through the dense and sometimes deadly jungle of the Darien Gap, Americans from the Department of Homeland Security are teaming up with Colombian National Police to take down human smugglers before they can lead migrants north.
