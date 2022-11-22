Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
WLOX
Hundreds show up for Feed My Sheep in Gulfport Thanksgiving feast
The USO is putting on several holiday events in support of our military members. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy. Taylor's 5...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
WLOX
Local sisters, business owners are lifelong Coast residents
Picayune family receives loved one’s remains 70 years after military plane crash. Thomas Claiborne Thigpen's family received his remains years after a military plane crashed in Alaska killing everyone one board. Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at...
Sea Coast Echo
King's Kitchen celebrates 10th anniversary; more than 400,000 meals served
The King’s Kitchen soup kitchen in Bay St. Louis recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a replication of its first meal ever served, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, and rolls. King’s Kitchen is a community outreach service of Central Bible Church and opened its doors...
WLOX
People reunite with family at Gulfport Biloxi International Airport
Feed My Sheep is celebrating 39 years of serving folks in need on the Gulf Coast. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy.
Mississippi Link
Columbia’s Winter Wonderland event to kick off with ice skating rink grand opening
After months in the making, Experience Columbia’s annual Winter Wonderland event is officially set to begin this upcoming weekend, featuring an entire month of Christmas-themed festivities. Starting Saturday, November 26, attendees will be invited to enjoy activities throughout Downtown Columbia, with one of the newest additions including an ice...
NOLA.com
$2.3M Tchefuncta home boasts elegant country living featuring Chicago brick, oak and pine
An elegant residence sits among the trees of Tchefuncta Country Club, peacefully placed on Hummingbird Road in this venerable St. Tammany Parish development. The spacious Covington dwelling features five bedrooms, four full and two half baths and more than 6,500 square feet of living space with unique and inviting aspects throughout.
ourmshome.com
The Importance of Shopping Local
Well before Thanksgiving, we were bombarded with ads and commercials promoting all the sales of “Black Friday,” “Pre-Black Friday,” etc. Not only do you have the challenge of buying just the right gift for someone special on your Christmas list, but now we have so many major outlet stores and specials being thrown at us every day. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming.
WLOX
Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
WLOX
One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
WLOX
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
Picayune, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
Biloxi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
thegazebogazette.com
Environmental Groups Sue DOT over Gulfport Road Project
A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport. The suit,...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
NOLA.com
No Corps levee for Eden Isles, but state offers alternative
A 16-month review of a proposed $4 billion Army Corps of Engineers plan to reduce flood risk in St. Tammany Parish is still not likely to include 100-year levee protection for Eden Isles and other small communities just south or east of Slidell, the project manager for the plan says.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
