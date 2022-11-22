ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

WDAM-TV

Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
PETAL, MS
WLOX

Hundreds show up for Feed My Sheep in Gulfport Thanksgiving feast

The USO is putting on several holiday events in support of our military members. Jacolbi Rivers spoke with local authorities on some tips. Millions take to the roads to get home for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Noah Noble is live from I-10 where traffic is heavy. Taylor's 5...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Local sisters, business owners are lifelong Coast residents

Picayune family receives loved one’s remains 70 years after military plane crash. Thomas Claiborne Thigpen's family received his remains years after a military plane crashed in Alaska killing everyone one board. Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at...
PICAYUNE, MS
Mississippi Link

Columbia’s Winter Wonderland event to kick off with ice skating rink grand opening

After months in the making, Experience Columbia’s annual Winter Wonderland event is officially set to begin this upcoming weekend, featuring an entire month of Christmas-themed festivities. Starting Saturday, November 26, attendees will be invited to enjoy activities throughout Downtown Columbia, with one of the newest additions including an ice...
COLUMBIA, MS
ourmshome.com

The Importance of Shopping Local

Well before Thanksgiving, we were bombarded with ads and commercials promoting all the sales of “Black Friday,” “Pre-Black Friday,” etc. Not only do you have the challenge of buying just the right gift for someone special on your Christmas list, but now we have so many major outlet stores and specials being thrown at us every day. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming.
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs School District’s superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman, has announced plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. “Dr. Coleman has led OSSD for the past 10 years, navigating the district through COVID-19 and natural disasters, and oversaw OSSD become one...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
High School Football PRO

Picayune, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Biloxi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Environmental Groups Sue DOT over Gulfport Road Project

A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport. The suit,...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS

