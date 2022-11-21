Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
“Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Comments / 0